Iraqi PM makes secret Iran visit after Trump warning to Baghdad

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Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi made an unannounced visit to Tehran on Friday, meeting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf as Baghdad seeks to prevent a renewed US-Iran conflict from spilling into Iraq.

Iran's Fars news agency reported on Monday, citing an informed source, that al-Zaidi spent several hours in Tehran, where he held talks with Ghalibaf, who is also Iran's chief negotiator.

The source said the Iraqi prime minister was accompanied by a delegation and that the discussions focused exclusively on Baghdad's efforts to end the war between Iran and the United States.

Ghalibaf reportedly welcomed Iraq's diplomatic efforts and outlined Tehran's position, stressing that any agreement must respect Iran's rights.

Iran's Tasnim news agency separately reported that Pezeshkian and Ghalibaf received al-Zaidi during the visit.

According to Tasnim, the Iraqi delegation included Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) chairman Falih al-Fayyadh and Badr Organisation leader Hadi al-Amiri.

Sources cited by the agency said the visit followed discussions between al-Zaidi and US President Donald Trump, as well as Washington's special envoy for Syria and Iraq, Tom Barrack.

However, the sources claimed that al-Zaidi's visit had failed to produce any outcome acceptable to Washington.

Trump warns Baghdad over armed factions

The previously undisclosed visit came a day after Trump delivered a stern warning to Baghdad over the activities of Iran-aligned Iraqi armed groups, according to Iraqi sources who spoke to The New Arab on Monday.

The sources said Trump held a telephone conversation with al-Zaidi on Thursday, with Barrack also participating, during which the US president demanded concrete steps to bring all weapons under state control.

Trump reportedly warned Baghdad about the consequences of allowing armed groups to operate outside official state institutions and urged the Iraqi government to take practical measures to end their independent military activities.

He also cautioned against the involvement of Iran-aligned Iraqi factions in any future military confrontation between Washington and Tehran.

Al-Zaidi has been seeking to shield Iraq from the consequences of renewed US military action against Iran, particularly by preventing armed factions allied with Tehran from joining the conflict.

Baghdad faces the challenge of maintaining relations with both Washington and Tehran while avoiding being drawn into a wider regional confrontation.

The presence of powerful Iran-aligned armed groups in Iraq has complicated those efforts, particularly amid concerns that renewed fighting could expose the country to further instability.

Iraq seeks to avoid regional escalation

The latest diplomatic effort follows al-Zaidi's previous visit to Tehran on 23 July, when he reaffirmed the importance of Iran to Iraq's foreign policy.

During that visit, the Iraqi prime minister described closer bilateral cooperation as a strategic necessity and stressed that Iranian security was of particular importance to Baghdad.

He also pledged that Iraq would not allow its territory to be used as a launching point for threats or attacks against Iran.