The Iraqi government on Friday denied reports that the country's airspace has been closed after the US Federal Aviation Administration said an alert was issued by Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA).

The US Federal Aviation Administration's Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) website said on Thursday that standard airways in the country would be restricted from 8 am to 2 pm Baghdad time from 7 to 11 November.

However, the head of Iraq's Public Relations and Government Communication Authority, Lt. Gen. Saad Maan, dismissed the reports and confirmed that a limited area of airspace had been set aside for the Air Defence Command's annual live-fire excercise.

Iraq's Security Media Cell also said on Friday there would not be a general closure of the country's airspace, or a suspension of civilian flights.

“The news circulating about imposing restrictions on air traffic in Iraqi airspace is untrue,” Haider al-Aboudi, spokesperson for the Iraqi government, told state media on Friday.

“All air routes are available,” he added.

News of the apparent closure comes amid reports of an escalation in fighting between the US and Iran.

On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein warned that Iraq could face serious consequences if the regional conflict resumes, in an interview with Iraq's Dijalah TV.

He said that he had not been officially informed by the US on if it plans to resume attacks, and warned that Iraqi armed groups that support Iran could drag them into war.

“The Americans would not hesitate to target Iraq. Neither Iraqi society nor the armed forces are prepared for war,” he said.

This comes as a senior advisor to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the country will treat any sides aiding US attacks on Iran as "legitimate targets" in an interview with state media.





On Friday, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi told US President Donald Trump he would not give the US permission to launch attacks on neighbouring countries from Iraqi territory, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

Iraq, which neighbours Iran, has repeatedly been caught in the middle of the war, which began in February when the US and Israel launched a series of strikes at Iran.

Several Iran-backed Iraqi factions have targeted US-aligned locations throughout the war.

Last month, Iraq's Security Media Cell said security forces shot down a drone near the US embassy. Though they had not officially identified the source of the drone, security officials told The New Arab they suspected it belonged to a faction.

Iraq is currently attempting to disarm factions, though several oppose disarmament.