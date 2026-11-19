Iraqi forces will begin deploying on Friday in the main stronghold of the Iran-backed Kataeb Hezbollah group, state media reported, as Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi steps up efforts to rein in the faction.

Iraq has faced mounting US pressure to curb Iran's influence and contain Tehran-backed armed groups - a difficult task in a country long caught between its two allies.

Tensions have grown between Zaidi and Kataeb Hezbollah since the US-backed leader vowed to disarm Iran-backed groups that have long targeted US interests in the region - a longstanding American demand but a tall order for Baghdad.

This week, Zaidi gave Kataeb Hezbollah a deadline to withdraw from Jurf al-Sakhr, also known as Jurf al-Nasr, which lies south of Baghdad, after the government said an investigative committee had confirmed oil smuggling in the area - a claim the armed group denied.

On Thursday, the government's military spokesperson Sabah al-Numan said "an official decree has been issued to establish a Command Headquarters" in Jurf al-Sakhr.

The headquarters is due to begin operations at 6 am (0300 GMT) on Friday.

It will oversee several units, including army and police forces, a regiment from Iraq's energy police, and two units from the Hashed al-Shaabi, an armed alliance that includes powerful Iran-backed factions but which has been formally integrated into Iraq's armed forces.

State news agency INA said government forces would begin deploying in the area on Friday.

But Kataeb Hezbollah has insisted it will not leave the stronghold it has controlled for more than a decade.

A Kataeb Hezbollah source told AFP that "we will not leave, even if government forces enter".

Iranian commander Esmail Qaani, head of the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, visited Iraq this week, raising the prospect a compromise may have been reached allowing the group to stay.

Iraq has long been a proxy battleground for the US and Iran, with each interfering in major political decisions, leaving successive Iraqi governments struggling to maintain a delicate balance between the two foes.

But Zaidi, who came to power early this year, has pursued closer ties with Washington, with Iraqi political sources telling AFP that his relationship with Tehran has been strained.

Qaani, whose visits to Iraq are rarely announced and at times coincide with political crises, met Zaidi as well as Kataeb Hezbollah leader Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi.

(AFP)