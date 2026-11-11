Iraqi ex-lawmaker Ahmed al-Alwani found strangled to death in Beirut

Alwani was sentenced to death in Iraq in 2014 for the murder of two soldiers, but was ultimately released from prison last year.
MENA
2 min read

The New Arab Staff & Agencies
11 November, 2026
Last Update
11 November, 2026 08:29 AM
Lebanese security forces secure the area around a residential building in the Tariq al-Jadideh neighborhood of Beirut, where former Iraqi lawmaker Ahmed al-Alwani was found dead in an apartment, in Beirut, Lebanon, on 10 November 2026. [Getty]

Former Iraqi lawmaker Ahmed al-Alwani was found strangled to death in a Beirut apartment, a Lebanese judicial official told AFP on Tuesday, adding one of three suspects had been arrested.

"The security services found the body of the former lawmaker on Monday night, and confirmed his identity on Tuesday," the official said on condition of anonymity.

His family had previously reported him missing to Lebanese authorities, according to the source.

Alwani was sentenced to death in Iraq in 2014 for the murder of two soldiers, but was ultimately released from prison last year.

He came from a prominent Sunni tribe, the Albou Alwan, which at the time was fighting against Islamic State jihadists in the western province of Al-Anbar.

He was also a prominent supporter of a 2013 Sunni-led protest movement against the Shia-dominated government.

Alwani arrived in Beirut last week, according to the judicial official, who said that surveillance cameras showed him "voluntarily arriving with two other people at the building where his body was found".

Preliminary findings of the investigation indicate that he was strangled in the apartment.

A Lebanese national suspected of involvement has been arrested, and authorities are looking for two Syrians suspects still at large, the official said.

He added that the suspects had taken Alwani from the airport to his hotel when he arrived in Beirut last week.

Meanwhie, Al-Alwani's media office issued an obituary stating that "we are facing a crime that requires a firm official position and a transparent investigation that reveals those who planned, carried out, and were involved, and whoever is behind it, no one is immune from accountability."

The media office called for the Iraqi government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Iraqi embassy in Beirut to coordinate directly with the Lebanese authorities, follow up on investigations at the highest levels, and work to uncover the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

The office also called on the official authorities in Anbar Governorate to declare a day of public mourning for al-Alwani.

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