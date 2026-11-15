Iraqi armed group denies accusation of oil smuggling

The Iran-backed Kataeb Hezbollah group denied on Sunday accusations by Iraqi authorities of oil smuggling, a day after Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi sacked nine officials following an investigation into the allegations.

Baghdad has been under mounting US pressure to rein in Tehran-backed armed groups and curb Iran's influence, a difficult task in a country long caught between its two key allies, the US and Iran.

Kataeb Hezbollah said in a statement that Zaidi's office was "fabricating lies", adding that it was being subjected to "the largest blackmail operation aimed at forcing us to abandon" the weapons in their possession.

The Iraqi government said Sunday that an investigation committee had confirmed oil smuggling in the Jurf al-Sakher area, south of Baghdad, a key stronghold of Kataeb Hezbollah.

It ordered those implicated, whom it did not identify, to be referred to the judiciary and dismissed nine officials.

But Kataeb Hezbollah said the committee, which visited the area on Friday accompanied by members of the armed group, "found no violations whatsoever of the oil pipelines" running through the area, adding that this "definitively proves that the smuggling allegations are false".

The group, which Washington considers a terrorist organisation, accused Zaidi of yielding to pressure from the United States, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Tensions have mounted between Zaidi and Kataeb Hezbollah since the premier, who enjoys close relations with the US, vowed to ensure that armed factions would hand over their weapons to the state.

Senior Iraqi politicians previously told AFP that Zaidi had repeatedly said he was ready to "confront" groups if they do not disarm.

Kataeb Hezbollah has recently issued several sharp statements against the prime minister, accusing him of corruption and threatening his government.

Pro-Iran armed groups have long targeted US interests in Iraq and stepped up their attacks across the region in support of Tehran during the Middle East war.

Washington accuses Iran of using Iraq's economy to evade sanctions, and has previously sanctioned Iraqi individuals, including an oil official and businessmen, for blending Iraqi and Iranian oil.