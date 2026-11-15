Iraq threatens military action if Kataib Hezbollah refuses to hand over stronghold

Mediators are trying to dissuade al-Zaidi from using force against the militia, fearing that a confrontation could escalate beyond the government's control.
MENA
3 min read

The New Arab Staff
15 November, 2026
Iraqi government forces are seen at a checkpoint in Jurf al-Sakher to protect the area from Islamic State group advancements, on 24 May 2015 [Getty]

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has given the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia until the end of next week to relinquish security control of a key stronghold to government forces, warning that the authorities could resort to military action if the group refuses, Shafaq News reported on Sunday.

The reported ultimatum marks an escalation in tensions between Baghdad and one of the country's most powerful armed factions, following al-Zaidi's pledge to bring all weapons under state control.

According to Shafaq News, citing government and political sources, al-Zaidi communicated the deadline through mediators representing the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) and the Shia Coordination Framework.

The prime minister is considering deploying special forces from Iraq's Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) to take control of Jurf al-Sakher, south of Baghdad in Babil province, if mediation efforts fail.

The area is a major stronghold of Kataib Hezbollah, which is designated a terrorist organisation by the United States.

Al-Zaidi has also warned that anyone obstructing the government's efforts would face legal action under Iraq's Anti-Terrorism Law. The sources said he had received full backing from the judiciary.

Mediators are reportedly seeking to dissuade the prime minister from pursuing military action, concerned that a confrontation with Kataib Hezbollah could escalate beyond the government's control. The group is widely regarded as the most powerful faction within the PMF.

The dispute comes amid growing US pressure on Baghdad to curb the influence of Tehran-backed armed groups. Iraq has long sought to balance its relations with Washington and Tehran, both of which wield considerable influence in the country.

Jurf al-Sakher has also come under scrutiny over alleged oil smuggling. Earlier this week, al-Zaidi ordered an investigation into the activity in the area and dismissed nine officials on Saturday in connection with the probe.

Washington has accused Iraqi armed groups of involvement in oil smuggling and has imposed sanctions on Iraqi officials and entities accused of mixing Iraqi and Iranian crude or selling Iranian oil as Iraqi to help Tehran circumvent sanctions.

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The sources told Shafaq News that the government was also planning to strengthen Federal Police positions and increase inspections at the area's entry and exit points. The measures could be accompanied by the deployment of counter-terrorism units.

On Friday, Iraqi military units were placed on Alert C, the country's highest state of military readiness, amid reports of government forces moving towards Jurf al-Sakher.

Iran-aligned armed groups in Iraq have repeatedly targeted US interests in the country and intensified their attacks in support of Tehran during the wider Middle East conflict. Joint US-Saudi strikes this summer, and separate US-Israeli strikes, killed dozens of commanders and members of these groups.

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