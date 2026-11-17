Iraq and European countries have agreed that European nationals accused of belonging to Islamic State (IS) must be tried in Iraqi courts before being returned to their home countries, The New Arab has learned.

Sources familiar with the discussions said the agreement includes a commitment that European detainees will not face the death penalty if convicted.

In January and February, US Central Command (CENTCOM) transferred 5,704 suspected IS members from Syria to Iraq after the US-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) withdrew from detention facilities where they had been held. Most of the detainees are Iraqi and Syrian nationals.

'Good cooperation'

While there are no official figures on the nationalities of those held in Iraq, unofficial reports estimate that around 900 are foreign nationals, including 160 Turks, 10 Dutch citizens, nine Britons, four Swedes, three French nationals, 13 Australians and 130 Russians.

The sources, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue, said Iraqi authorities had reaffirmed their commitment to working with the international community to resolve the detainee file.

They described cooperation as progressing well, saying Baghdad had told European governments it had addressed shortcomings inherited from the international coalition and the SDF in handling the prisoners.

Iraq's Justice Ministry is handling detainee cases under the supervision of the Supreme Judicial Council, with support from security agencies and the army, while prosecutions are being carried out according to Iraq's counterterrorism law.

Ex-Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said in February that the transfer of IS prisoners from Syria had been an Iraqi decision aimed at protecting national, regional and international security. He urged other countries to cooperate and repatriate their detained nationals.

European concerns over lenient sentences

Under the agreement, detainees will be investigated and tried in Iraq according to international standards, with a guarantee that they will not be handed death sentences.

Iraq has also agreed to return prisoners to countries seeking their repatriation once their trials are completed and verdicts issued.

The sources said European governments wanted trials to take place in Iraq because they feared their own courts would impose what they consider lenient sentences for terrorism offences. Convicted detainees could then be transferred to their home countries if requested.

Last month, Human Rights Watch (HRW) warned that detainees faced the risk of unfair trials and the death penalty as countries delayed repatriating their nationals.

The organisation said dozens of governments had failed to bring home citizens detained in Iraq or provide them with adequate assistance, amid allegations of torture, medical neglect and deaths in custody.

HRW cited claims by five foreign detainees that they had been tortured during interrogations after their transfer to Iraq. Lawyers also reported abuses intended to extract false confessions.

Iraqi authorities, particularly the judiciary, have sought to reassure European governments about the fairness of trials and the treatment of prisoners.

As evidence of judicial impartiality, Iraqi officials pointed to the acquittal of hundreds of Syrians charged with terrorism offences. An Iraqi court recently ordered the release of around 500 Syrian detainees, whom Baghdad is preparing to return to Syria in batches, the sources said.

Iraq seeks support for prison construction

Iraq has also called on European countries to honour their commitments to help manage the detainee crisis, particularly by providing financial assistance to build prisons capable of accommodating those held.

HRW quoted Ali Diaa, deputy head of Iraq's National Centre for International Judicial Cooperation, which is overseeing the investigations into the detainees, who urged the international community to take responsibility for its citizens.

"We are looking for tangible support, not workshops and conferences," he said.

The sources also described cooperation between Iraqi judicial authorities and US and British intelligence agencies in tracking IS remnants and other militant groups as "good".

They said British officials consistently insist on legal cover for all joint operations and cooperation, a position Iraqi authorities understand and appreciate.

Previous reports have warned that IS could launch attacks to free its members held in Iraq. However, Iraqi security assessments shared with European governments indicate that the group retains only small sleeper cells and clandestine networks in desert areas. The sources said these groups were now too weak to seize cities or carry out the large-scale operations IS once conducted.