Iraq is sending a delegation of government officials and judicial investigators to Lebanon to investigate the killing of former Iraqi lawmaker Ahmed al-Alwani, whose body was discovered in a Beirut apartment earlier this week.

Iraqi security sources told The New Arab on Wednesday that Baghdad had decided to dispatch representatives from the foreign and interior ministries, alongside judicial investigators, to participate in the investigation being conducted by Lebanese authorities.

The 57-year-old former MP, who represented Iraq's western Anbar province, was found dead inside an apartment in Beirut's Tariq al-Jadideh neighbourhood after arriving in the Lebanese capital last week and subsequently losing contact with his associates.

Lebanese authorities have reportedly identified three people suspected of involvement in the killing, with one suspect arrested.

An Iraqi interior ministry source told TNA that the circumstances surrounding Alwani's death remained unclear, but suggested the killing could have been politically motivated given his political background.

The Iraqi News Agency (INA) confirmed on Tuesday that Alwani's body had been discovered in Beirut, without providing further details.

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported that the country's top prosecutor, Judge Ahmed Rami al-Hajj, was personally overseeing the investigation conducted by the Internal Security Forces' Information Branch.

A Lebanese judicial official separately told AFP that preliminary findings indicated Alwani had been strangled inside the apartment.

The official said a Lebanese national had been arrested, while authorities were searching for two Syrian suspects believed to be involved.

Surveillance footage raises questions

Alwani's media office has raised questions about the circumstances surrounding his death, citing surveillance recordings that it said showed suspicious movements around the apartment building.

In a statement, the office confirmed that Alwani arrived in Beirut on Thursday. It said footage obtained by the office showed individuals leaving the apartment just 14 minutes after Alwani arrived at Rafic Hariri International Airport, raising questions about whether they had prior knowledge of his arrival.

The office said Alwani's last communication with staff was to confirm his arrival in Beirut and his journey from the airport to his accommodation.

According to preliminary information, the suspected individuals may have returned to the building approximately two hours after his arrival before leaving around an hour later.

However, the office stressed that the footage did not establish when the killing occurred, saying that determining the time of death remained the responsibility of forensic specialists and criminal investigators.

It called on Lebanese authorities to examine surveillance footage from the airport, apartment building and surrounding roads, and investigate whether any arrangements had been made in advance concerning Alwani's movements.

The office also urged the Iraqi government, foreign ministry and embassy in Beirut to coordinate directly with Lebanese authorities to identify everyone involved in planning, carrying out or facilitating the killing.

Who was Ahmed al-Alwani?

Alwani was a prominent Sunni politician who served two terms in Iraq's parliament as a member of former Prime Minister Ayad Allawi's Iraqiya coalition and chaired the parliamentary economic committee.

He became a leading supporter of the protests that erupted in Anbar in 2012 against the government of then-Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki.

The demonstrations demanded an end to the marginalisation of Sunni-majority provinces and alleged abuses associated with Iraq's counterterrorism legislation.

In December 2013, Iraqi security forces raided Alwani's home in Ramadi, triggering clashes that killed security personnel, his brother and several of his bodyguards.

He was arrested during the operation, which sparked controversy over his parliamentary immunity and the circumstances of his detention.

An Iraqi court sentenced him to death in November 2014 after convicting him of murder.

He remained imprisoned until April 2025, when Iraqi authorities released him under measures linked to the country's general amnesty law.

His killing has drawn significant attention in Iraq because of his political history and his prominent role in the Anbar protest movement.