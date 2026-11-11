The Iraqi town of Jurf Al-Sakhr (controversially renamed Al-Nasr City earlier this year), north of Babil province, has returned to the spotlight following allegations that a major oil smuggling operation has been running from the town to the capital, Baghdad for years.

The armed factions in control of the town for the last 12 years stand accused of generating huge revenues from the illicit activity, while the town's residents remain barred from returning to their homes.

Amid escalating tensions between the Iraqi government and Iran-aligned armed factions, a document was leaked to local media detailing large-scale commercial and financial activities allegedly run by militias from inside Jurf Al-Sakhr.

Among the activities identified are large oil refineries producing fuel for domestic sale, as well as the theft of crude oil from pipelines transporting supplies from oilfields in southern Iraq.

The factions controlling the area have previously faced allegations of running weapons factories and workshops, as well as secret detention facilities. The latest accusations, however, concern their alleged involvement in extensive commercial and financial activities. The factions have not yet responded to the allegations.

The revelations are particularly significant given Jurf Al-Sakhr's complicated political and security situation - the town is run by armed factions, with normal government administration absent from large parts of the area.

In addition to this, thousands of former residents of the town have prevented from returning and restrictions have been imposed on the entry of both civilians and official bodies.

A senior Iraqi MP (who wished to remain anonymous) told The New Arab the leaked document was part of the government's escalating campaign against armed factions, particularly Kataib Hezbollah.

The MP, who belongs to the ruling Coordination Framework alliance, described the document as intelligence material and predicted that further documents and information could emerge from the government concerning violations and corruption cases involving factions refusing to surrender their weapons.

He said the objective was to mobilise Iraqi public opinion against these groups, which reject the authority of the state, and build support for the government of Ali al-Zaidi.

Calls for government intervention in Jurf Al-Sakhr

Strategic affairs expert Brig Gen Adnan al-Tamimi warned The New Arab of the dangers posed to the government if the situation in Jurf Al-Sakhr was allowed to continue, particularly in light of the new information about oil and fuel smuggling.

"Continuing this situation represents a serious challenge to the state's sovereignty and the prestige of its institutions, and requires urgent government action to end the security vacuum and establish full control over the district, as is the case in other Iraqi cities and areas," al-Tamimi said.

He highlighted that Jurf Al-Sakhr had been associated in recent years with allegations of missile and drone manufacturing, adding that the latest developments made it imperative for the government and security agencies to put an end to what he described as an abnormal situation.

Al-Tamimi described the town as "a real test of the state's ability to assert its sovereignty and enforce the law".

Political activist and member of the Iraqi Civil Movement Wael Hazem called on the government to take immediate and decisive action to establish control over Jurf Al-Sakhr.

Hazem told The New Arab that official security forces should be deployed throughout the district, including its agricultural areas, and that its years-long state of isolation be brought to an end.

He said the revelations about oil smuggling represented a highly dangerous development, raising serious questions about the nature of the activities taking place in the area, the parties benefiting from them and the reasons preventing state institutions from exercising their full authority there.

Hazem added that the reported oil smuggling raised legitimate questions about whether the continued closure of the district and the prevention of residents from returning had created an environment conducive to illegal economic activities beyond government oversight.

He also stressed that previous reports about alleged missile and drone manufacturing facilities made it even more urgent for the government to investigate the sites and establish the nature of the activities taking place there.

The return of Jurf Al-Sakhr's displaced residents must also be an essential part of any government plan to finally resolve the issue, he said.

12 years of displacement

Jurf Al-Sakhr, which covers an area of more than 50 square kilometres, is one of Iraq's most prominent cases of prolonged displacement and stalled returns.

The district, traditionally a stronghold of the Janabi tribe, was closed off around 12 years ago by Iran-aligned armed factions, notably Kataib Hezbollah.

Around 180,000 residents remain displaced, continuing to suffer the consequences of being unable to return to their homes and agricultural land.

Despite repeated promises by successive Iraqi governments to resolve the issue and facilitate residents' return, no comprehensive or sustainable return has taken place.

Commitments were made under former prime ministers Haider al-Abadi, Adel Abdul Mahdi and Mustafa al-Kadhimi, as well as the government of Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, but none has resulted in a lasting solution.

With allegations of oil smuggling once again bringing Jurf Al-Sakhr into the spotlight, questions are mounting over the activities taking place inside the district, the parties benefiting from the status quo and the government's ability to end the exceptional security and administrative arrangements imposed there.

The challenge facing Baghdad is not only to extend the rule of law across the entire district, but also to establish a practical process allowing its displaced residents to return and reclaim their homes, land and property.