Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi dismissed nine officials on Saturday, following an investigation into allegations of oil smuggling in the Jurf al-Sakher area, a stronghold of the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah group.

Baghdad faces mounting US pressure to rein in Tehran-backed armed groups and curb Iran's influence, a difficult task in a country long caught between its two key allies, the US and Iran.

Zaidi, who came to power with US blessing, had launched earlier this week a probe into oil smuggling in the Jurf al-Sakher area - a stronghold of Kataib Hezbollah, which Washington designates a terrorist organisation - in Babylon province, south of Baghdad.

"In light of the investigation's findings," Zaidi "ordered that all individuals accused of involvement in oil smuggling operations be referred to the judiciary," his military spokesman Sabah al-Numan said, without identifying the suspects.

The premier "also ordered the dismissal" of nine officials, including security and intelligence officers in Babylon province, an interior ministry commander, and the director of the Oil Pipelines Company at the oil ministry.

Numan did not elaborate on the role of the sacked officials in the alleged smuggling operations.

A committee investigating the allegations entered Jurf al-Sakher on Friday, accompanied by members of Kataib Hezbollah.

On Wednesday, the state news agency INA reported that "intelligence documents" containing satellite images "showed crude oil and oil-derivatives smuggling operations carried out by an armed faction" in Jurf al-Sakher, accusing the unnamed faction of tapping into a pipeline there.

According to Numan, the investigating committee "confirmed the accuracy" of the information.

Tensions have mounted between Zaidi and Kataib Hezbollah since the prime minister, who enjoys close relations with the US, vowed to ensure that armed factions would hand over their weapons to the state.

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While some groups said they would disarm, other powerful factions, mainly Kataib Hezbollah, refused to do so.

Senior Iraqi politicians previously told AFP that Zaidi had repeatedly said he was ready to "confront" groups if they do not disarm.

Kataib Hezbollah has recently issued several sharp statements against the prime minister, accusing him of corruption and threatening his government.

A senior Iraqi politician told AFP that "it has become personal" between Zaidi and Kataib Hezbollah, adding that political leaders were working to defuse tensions.

Washington has accused Iraqi armed groups of involvement in oil smuggling. It has also sanctioned Iraqi officials and entities for blending Iraqi and Iranian oil or selling Iranian oil as Iraqi to help Tehran evade sanctions.

Pro-Iran armed groups have long targeted US interests in Iraq and stepped up their attacks in support of Tehran during the Middle East war.