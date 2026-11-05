Iraq's parliament has passed just three laws over the past ten months, despite holding dozens of sessions, with a clear absence of legislation relating to human rights and public services.

Political disagreements have stalled key laws for years and weakened parliament's ability to oversee the government and hold the executive branch accountable.

Data from the Iraqi Parliamentary Observatory shows that only three of the 69 proposed laws have been approved. Meanwhile, negotiations continue between political blocs over contentious legislation that previous parliamentary terms also failed to resolve.

The decline reflects a longer trend - with parliament having passed 216 laws between 2010 and 2014, falling to 165 in the following term, 91 between 2018 and 2022, and 69 during the fifth parliamentary term, which ended in 2025.

MP Mukhtar al-Moussawi attributed the poor performance to political disputes and delays in forming the government. He told The New Arab that parliament is supposed to hold four sessions a week but sometimes goes several weeks without meeting because political blocs cannot agree on the issues under discussion.

Among legislation still awaiting approval is the Popular Mobilisation Forces Law and the Oil and Gas Law, both of which have been postponed across several parliamentary terms. Al-Moussawi said passing them remains difficult while disagreements between political blocs continue to disrupt parliamentary proceedings.

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Kurdish politician and former MP Majid Shankali said the problem extended beyond the frequency of parliamentary sessions. He told The New Arab that delays in forming the government had affected the distribution of parliamentary committees, which are themselves subject to political agreements. This has slowed their work and delayed the examination of draft laws.

Shankali noted that the legislation passed so far had not involved politically contentious issues, while major laws concerning the Federal Supreme Court, oil and gas, and the Federation Council remained stalled.

Dr Ihsan al-Shammari, head of the Iraqi Centre for Political Thought and professor of strategic and international studies at Baghdad University, said political disagreements alone didn't explain parliament's limited performance.

He told The New Arab that political forces continued to treat parliament as an institution that shouldn't exert genuine pressure on the executive branch of government or pass controversial legislation without their approval. Political compromises and deals made outside parliament continued to govern legislative decisions, he said.

The formation of new political alliances such as the State Administration Coalition had also strengthened bloc leaders' influence over which laws could be passed. Legislation moves forward more quickly when these forces approve it, leaving MPs and parliamentary committees with limited ability to exercise their powers independently.

Parliamentary spending and oversight

The weak legislative record comes despite substantial spending on parliament. According to published figures based on Finance Ministry accounts, expenditure reached 544 billion Iraqi dinars (US$359 million) in 2022, 582 billion (US$384 million) in 2023 and approximately 495 billion (US$325 million) during the first ten months of 2024.

Total spending over the 34-month period amounted to 1.621 trillion dinars (US$1.68 bn), during which parliament held 132 sessions and passed 58 laws. This represents approximately 12.3 billion dinars ($8.1 million) per session and 28 billion ($18.5 million) per law, although the figures include salaries and administrative and operational expenses rather than the direct cost of parliamentary activities.

Economist Mustafa Hantoush estimated in January 2026 that each MP cost between 25 million and 30 million dinars (US$16,500 and 19,500) a month, including security expenses for between 10 and 14 protection personnel. These arrangements, introduced in 2006 because of the security situation at the time, have not been reviewed despite subsequent improvements.

The estimated annual cost of an MP therefore ranges between 300 million and 360 million dinars (US$198,000 and $237,500), or between 1.2 billion and 1.44 billion (US$792,000 and $950,000) over a four-year parliamentary term.

Parliament's difficulties also extend to its oversight responsibilities. Al-Moussawi said requests to question officials were subject to political agreements, despite the powers supposedly granted to parliament by the constitution to question officials and hold them accountable for their performance, reflecting the influence of political blocs' power over the ability of MPs to use the oversight tools they have.

Al-Shammari said the coalition nature of Iraqi governments had weakened parliamentary oversight because most political blocs participate in both the legislative and executive branches, making it difficult to establish an independent opposition capable of holding the government accountable.

He added that oversight mechanisms were sometimes used to pressure officials amid political disputes and deals, rather than to expose failures within government institutions.

Al-Shammari called for parliamentary committees to play a stronger role in monitoring ministries and executive institutions, alongside strengthening government oversight bodies and improving the legislation governing their work.

Shankali said parliament's second legislative year could see improvements if political forces overcame their differences. He called for ministers to be assessed, summoned and questioned, with formal interrogations pursued when necessary.

As parliament awaits the draft 2027 federal budget, major legislation remains stalled. Al-Shammari warned that continued legislative and oversight failures could erode public confidence in the parliamentary system's ability to function and strengthen calls to replace it with a presidential or semi-presidential system.