Iraqi government sources say Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi is determined to restore army control over Jurf Al-Sakhr district, after it has been held by the Iran-aligned Kataib Hezbollah militia for 12 years, preventing residents from returning and regular security forces from entering.

Sources say military confrontation between the army and armed militias is possible, with al-Zaidi reportedly insisting that state authority be restored and refusing to make political concessions on the issue.

According to a senior Iraqi official at the National Security Advisory, the government began deploying military reinforcements including tanks, armoured vehicles and troop carriers from Baghdad and Mussayib to the outskirts of Jurf Al-Sakhr on Sunday night.

Security measures also seeks to restrict the entry of armed militia members into the area and inspect vehicles and goods leaving it.

The official told The New Arab that Iraqi forces were on high alert and ready to enter the area, awaiting the government's order. He said the operation would be "easy" for the Iraqi army, even if there was resistance.

However, an MP from the Coordination Framework, the main Shia political alliance, told The New Arab that political leaders were seeking a settlement between the government and Kataib Hezbollah to prevent an armed confrontation.

"There are real efforts to let the army to enter without a confrontation," the MP said, "but no guarantees have been made by the leaders yet".

He further explained that Kataib Hezbollah was refusing to withdraw from the area or hand it over to Iraqi forces. One possible compromise would be to transfer control to the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) rather than the Iraqi army.

The MP said the government was decided on entering Jurf Al-Sakhr, adding that al-Zaidi had told mediators the issue was non-negotiable as it concerned state sovereignty.

He also warned that the possibility of clashes between the army, Kataib Hezbollah and allied factions remained, although mediators were currently pressuring the militia to make concessions in order to avoid dragging the country into an armed confrontation.

As part of the military preparations, Lt Gen Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, head of the office of the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, chaired an expanded security meeting on Sunday night to follow up on the implementation of directives and measures concerning Jurf Al-Sakhr.

A statement from the government's Security Media Cell said participants had stressed that the issue represented a violation of state sovereignty, an assault on public funds and an attack on the resources of the Iraqi people and that the matter required the highest levels of responsibility and firmness.

The meeting also emphasised the need to fully implement government directives, monitor their execution on the ground and clearly assign responsibilities to prevent similar violations, strengthen state authority and uphold the rule of law and protection of public funds.

Government spokesperson Haider al-Aboudi said the prime minister had decided to deploy official security forces to Jurf Al-Nasr (Jurf Al-Sakhr). Speaking on television on Sunday night, he said the armed forces would enter the area "before long".

He noted that resolving the Jurf Al-Sakhr issue was an Iraqi responsibility, denying any Iranian interference. The government was working to create the conditions necessary for displaced residents to return to their homes, he said.

Strategic importance of Jurf Al-Sakhr

Security expert and ex brigadier general Hashim al-Saadi said the risk of military confrontation in Jurf Al-Sakhr was "very real".

He told The New Arab that the issue was extremely sensitive and that Kataib Hezbollah and its allied factions could resort to escalation because of the area's strategic geographical importance.

Jurf Al-Sakhr represents a sphere of influence, resources and financial gains for the factions, he said, adding that they would not relinquish control easily.

Meanwhile, al-Zaidi met Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zidan on Sunday evening to discuss government measures to enforce the rule of law, protect national economic resources and combat smuggling.

According to a government statement, al-Zaidi stressed the importance of judicial support for these efforts, as part of enforcing the law and exercising the exclusive powers of the federal government throughout Iraq.

Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most prominent armed factions within the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, denied the findings of a committee investigating oil smuggling from Jurf Al-Sakhr, and called for the area and the weapons of the "resistance" to be kept out of political disputes.

In a statement released on Sunday, the group accused al-Zaidi of reneging on an agreement, claiming that it had entered negotiations over bringing weapons under control and signed a sovereignty agreement with members of the Coordination Framework and the government.

Despite this, it alleged, the prime minister had broken his commitment, with his office spreading fabricated reports as part of what it described as an attempt to blackmail the group into surrendering its weapons.

The group insisted that the issues of Jurf Al-Nasr and the weapons of the resistance must remain outside political disputes, saying it would not change its position despite pressure from al-Zaidi's government.

Jurf Al-Sakhr, south of Baghdad in Babil province, has been under the control of Iran-aligned armed factions, particularly Kataib Hezbollah, for 12 years. The factions have prevented around 200,000 residents from returning to the area and barred official security forces from entering it.