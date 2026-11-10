Iraq will reopen the Sheeb border crossing with Iran on Tuesday morning after completing technical requirements and necessary procedures, the head of the country's Border Ports Authority said, according to state news agency INA.

The authority will temporarily close the Mandali border crossing with Iran from Friday to complete technical requirements, INA reported.

It is not known how long the Mandali border crossing will remain closed, with the head of the authority, Omar al-Waeli, saying disruptive weather conditions make the work necessary.

The developments come after Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said that the US Treasury had asked Baghdad to close all border crossings with Iran except for two, as part of Washington's efforts to increase economic pressure on Tehran.

"There are many official and unofficial border crossings with Iran, and closing all of them would be difficult and would affect our economy. The Americans are still demanding the closure of the crossings, and we are currently in discussions with them," Hussein told Al Jazeera.

Iraq closed last month the busy Sheeb border crossing, which serves as a commercial crossing, ​with Iran to review security and install detection ‌equipment to stop smuggling.

It was not immediately clear whether the planned reopening of Sheeb or the temporary closure of Mandali was related to the US request.

The reopening of Sheeb comes after Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi visited Iran, where he discussed ways to reduce regional tension amid continued fears of an escalation in the war between the US and Iran, though border authorities did not link the opening to the visit.

Amid the continued impact of the war on Iraq's economy, which has affected its oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz, credit ratings agency Fitch said that the country's GDP would contract 9% in 2026, though it's expected to rebound by 17.7% in 2027. The IMF forecasts Iraq's economy to contract by 16%, however.