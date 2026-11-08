The Iraqi judiciary has issued an arrest warrant and investigation order against the son of the leader of Kataib Hezbollah in the country, Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi, according to local media reports on Sunday.

The charges are related to him allegedly heading an outlawed armed group and carrying out acts classified as terrorism.

The Rusafa Investigation Court issued an arrest and search warrant, with court documents revealing that al-Hamidawi was leading a group that uses violence and threats to undermine the country’s security and stability.

It further added that the group spreads fear among people and endangers the lives of citizens.

The court document calls on police to bring him before the investigative judge.

The document, dated 5 July, states that al-Hamidawi was born in 1994 and was residing in the Baladiyat neighbourhood in the capital, Baghdad.

The indictment says the accused is “being prosecuted for leading an armed group that engages in acts of violence and intimidation with the aim of destabilising the country’s security and stability, spreading fear among citizens, and endangering their safety, freedoms and property”.

It specifies that the charges against him fall under the provisions of Article 2 and 4 of the Counter-Terrorism Law of 2005.

The development comes as the government has vowed to pursue legal measures against armed factions.

A well-informed judicial source told The New Arab that the legal action came after the charges were proven and evidence was collected to prove them.

“The accused headed an outlawed armed group and carried out illegal operations that fall under the purview of the anti-terrorism law,” the source said on condition of anonymity.

The accused is the son of Ahmed Mohsen al-Hamidawi, who the US State Department has accused of involvement in “killing civilians, kidnapping American citizens, and launching attacks on facilities”.

In April, Washington offered a $10 million reward for information leading to his whereabouts.

The government in Iraq is also taking steps to confiscate the weapons of armed factions.

A lawmaker from the former Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s Reconstruction and Development Coalition, Mansour al-Buaiji, announced last month that every armed faction had agreed to hand its weapons to the state on a set timetable.

He also said that even Kataib Hezbollah may take part in the weapons handover.

However, Kataib Hezbollah said on 30 September that it was not bound by any timetable for handing over weapons.

Earlier this year, Iraq’s governing coalition said that any armed activity outside the state authority after 30 September would be treated under the anti-Terrorism Law. Under the government’s plan, armed factions are to hand their weapons to the state by 30 June, 2027.