The commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) Quds Force, Esmail Qaani, arrived in Baghdad on Monday evening in an attempt to defuse tensions between Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most prominent armed factions aligned with Tehran, Iraqi sources told The New Arab on Tuesday.

The sources said Qaani's visit was urgent and hadn't been arranged in advance, following failed attempts by Iraqi political forces within the Coordination Framework and several armed faction leaders to resolve the dispute, which centres on the Jurf Al-Sakhr district.

The Iraqi government has given Kataib Hezbollah until Friday evening to withdraw from the area, warning that Counter-Terrorism forces would otherwise launch a military operation to enter it.

Qaani held separate meetings with leaders from the ruling Coordination Framework alliance and commanders of armed factions, including members of Kataib Hezbollah's Shura Council. However, the talks had so far failed to yield results, the sources said.

The standoff has continued to escalate, with government forces reinforcing their positions around Jurf Al-Sakhr while Kataib Hezbollah fighters have mobilised inside the district.

Qaani had hoped to meet al-Zaidi directly, but the prime minister refused, telling mediators that the decision to enter Jurf Al-Sakhr had been made and was not open to reversal, the sources added.

The IRGC commander remains in Iraq and is continuing efforts to contain the crisis, with a possible meeting with al-Zaidi still on the table in the coming hours.

On Monday, government spokesperson Haider al-Aboudi announced that Iraqi armed forces would enter Jurf Al-Sakhr, which has been controlled by Kataib Hezbollah for 12 years. He confirmed that the group had been given a deadline to withdraw its fighters.

The announcement followed a meeting between al-Zaidi and senior army and Counter-Terrorism Service commanders. A military confrontation remains possible if the armed factions refuse to allow government forces into the district.

Al-Zaidi has insisted on restoring state authority and rejected attempts to resolve the issue through a political settlement.

Strategic affairs expert Ali al-Jubouri told The New Arab that "the priority in this move, according to Iranian interests, is to preserve Tehran's cards in Iraq and prevent their loss, rather than prioritising Iraq's national interests or supporting the authority of the state and its institutions".

He said Kataib Hezbollah represented one of Iran's most important centres of influence in Iraq, adding that a confrontation with government forces could lead to the group's dismantling or significantly weaken it.

Qaani's efforts were aimed at sparing the group a potentially existential confrontation and protecting Tehran's influence and political leverage in Iraq, he added.

Jurf Al-Sakhr, south of Baghdad in Babil province, has been under the control of Iran-aligned armed factions, particularly Kataib Hezbollah, for 12 years.

The factions have prevented around 200,000 former residents from returning and barred official government forces from entering the district.

An official intelligence report last week uncovered oil smuggling, theft and other illegal activities in the area. The government subsequently formed an investigative committee, which concluded that the factions controlling Jurf Al-Sakhr were behind the operations.