US military bases across the Middle East and Europe will be targeted by Tehran if the United States launches another war on Iran, a veteran Iranian military commander Mohsen Rezaei has warned

In a social media post on Wednesday night, Rezaei, who is the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, reiterated warnings made by other officials in Tehran that the US-Iran war could expand beyond the Middle East if a full-blown conflict reignites.

"If the US launches another war against Iran, every military base involved in the aggression—from West Asia to Europe—will be a legitimate target for Iran’s lethal strikes. NO SAFE DISTANCE. NO SAFE HAVEN. NO IMMUNITY," he wrote in a post on X.

Rezaei also told Beirut-based Al Mayadeen television that Iran would target US bases including in European countries, saying any base from which US aircraft took off to bomb Iran would be considered a legitimate target.

Earlier this month, Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani, a member of the Iranian parliament’s National Security Committee, told Euronews that if the US used its bases in Europe, including in Italy and Germany, Iran would fire missiles towards Europe. He said Tehran would not allow European assistance to a US attack to go unanswered.

RAF Fairford in England is the only European base to have clearly been identified as a launch point for direct US strikes on Iran.

Iran has already struck several US bases and other installations across the Middle East, including in the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and Jordan. Many of these bases are reported to have been significantly damaged. A drone also struck the UK’s RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus but was not launched from Iran. It is believed to have been fired by an Iran-backed militia operating in either Lebanon or Iraq.

US President Donald Trump said earlier this week that the war with Iran was "effectively over," and last week he said resuming strikes on Iran was very unlikely if talks with Iran made progress.

However, these negotiations are yet to make a breakthrough, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said Iran’s "demands are simply not just unacceptable, but in some cases outrageous and ridiculous and really not realistic."

But in other comments this week, Rubio said he saw no need to resume major combat operations against Iran because economic sanctions and other restrictions were, in his view, working effectively.

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Trump faced a sweeping loss in the US midterm elections on 3 November, with one of the primary reasons being the unpopular war the US and Israel together launched against Iran in February this year. The war dragged much of the Middle East into a wider conflict and has had wider repercussions for the global economy.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right government have repeatedly warned that the war with Iran was not over and are reportedly pushing for a resumption of full-scale war.

Netanyahu has cited Iran’s nuclear programme, which continues to be a major sticking point in the US-Iran talks. Tehran insists that its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes and that it does not seek to create a weapon.