Iran warns US of 'nightmare' after Trump's midterm defeat

Iran has warned the US of a "nightmare" if President Donald Trump renews military attacks against the country, as Tehran hailed the Democrats' sweeping victories in the US midterm elections as a rejection of Washington's war on Iran.

Iranian parliament speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Ghalibaf said on Wednesday that American voters had delivered a clear message against the conflict, which has contributed to soaring fuel prices and mounting economic pressures across the US.

"Conscience or the cost of living, Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message," Ghalibaf wrote on X.

"If the US govt betrays their public will to serve international paymasters and blackmailers, it will learn our NO comes with a Nightmare."

The warning followed the Democrats' capture of both chambers of Congress in Tuesday's elections, dealing a major blow to Trump and his Republican Party less than two years into his second presidency.

The US and Israel launched their war against Iran in February, triggering a regional conflict that has disrupted global energy markets and brought shipping through the Strait of Hormuz under severe restrictions.

Although large-scale hostilities have subsided, tensions remain high amid continuing diplomatic negotiations and fears of renewed American strikes.

Tehran celebrates Trump's defeat

Iranian officials portrayed the election results as a political defeat for Trump and evidence that his military campaign had failed to achieve its objectives.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei accused the US president of dragging his country into an unlawful war in the service of Israel.

"The American people have now sent you a clear message," Baghaei wrote on X, warning that continued aggression would have consequences beyond those Washington had already experienced.

"Attacking Iran does not bring victory. It only results in defeat," he added.

Iranian judiciary chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei similarly declared that Trump had been "defeated both in war and in politics", warning that Tehran would inflict further defeats on the US president.

Mohammad Mokhber, an adviser to Iran's supreme leader, said Trump had been "slapped in the face by his own people", arguing that Tehran had successfully transferred the economic costs of the war to Americans.

Trump himself acknowledged that the conflict had contributed to Republican losses, telling Fox News that "part of it was Iran", while defending his administration's military actions.

Regional media hail Republican losses

Iranian and Iran-aligned media also celebrated the results, interpreting them as a rejection of the war and a potential setback for Washington's support for Israel.

Iran's Arabic-language Al-Alam network highlighted comments by a former senior US counterterrorism official describing the elections as "a referendum on the war with Iran", which voters had "overwhelmingly rejected".

It also drew attention to criticism of the conflict by US Vice President JD Vance and Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer's pledge to end the war.

In Lebanon, the pro-Hezbollah newspaper Al-Akhbar described the electoral upheaval as "the beginning of the end of the nightmare", focusing on the implications for Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The newspaper highlighted the election of congressional candidates critical of Israel, alongside Trump's stated intention to end direct US military assistance to Israel.

However, Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei offered a more cautious assessment, warning that hostility towards Tehran would persist regardless of which party controlled Congress.

"The US sees the end of its hegemony as distant; we see it as near," Khamenei said in a written statement, rejecting suggestions that Democratic victories would necessarily produce a fundamental change in Washington's approach.

Will the Democrats change US policy?

Tsolin Nalbantian, associate professor of Modern Middle Eastern History at Leiden University, told The New Arab that the Democrats' victories represented a major domestic political shift but cautioned against expecting an immediate transformation in US foreign policy.

"Sometimes foreign policy is actually quite consistent amongst the two parties, whereas domestic policy may not be," she said.

Nalbantian pointed to the continuation of sanctions against Iran under former Democratic president Joe Biden as evidence of longstanding bipartisan continuity.

She also argued that the war's electoral impact was closely connected to rising living costs rather than opposition to military intervention alone.

Congressional investigations into Trump's conduct of the war were among the most realistic consequences of Democratic control, she suggested, although the president would retain considerable authority over immediate military decisions.

The election results therefore leave Tehran facing a potentially weakened US president who nevertheless retains the power to order further strikes.