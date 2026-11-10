Is the Iran war really 'effectively over', as Trump says?

Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday that the Iran war is "effectively over" as he declared that the US would refrain from further strikes following the Republican Party's historic defeat in the midterm elections.

"Iran, militarily, is effectively over. We're just keeping it the status quo," he told reporters on Monday after discussing efforts to end the war with Qatar's prime minister Mohamed ibn Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Taking further military action "won't be necessary," he said, before threatening: "If we do have to go back in, we are locked and loaded, and ready to go."

In a post on his Truth Social platform later in the evening, he spoke of "positive momentum" to end the eight-month war.

The message was reinforced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who said on Tuesday that there was "no need" for major combat operations due to the US administration's efforts to crush Iran's economy.

The change in tone comes on the heels of the loss in the midterms, which Trump and senior members of his administration have admitted was caused in part by the war.

But despite the optimism, attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz are continuing on almost a daily basis while the two sides trade intermittent strikes.

And despite the efforts of Qatari and Pakistani mediators, there is little evidence that Washington and Tehran are close to making the compromises required to restart negotiations.

Related conflicts in Lebanon and Yemen also remain unresolved.

Limited strikes continue

The US and Iran have struck islands in the Gulf in recent days as they continue to tussle over the Strait of Hormuz.

The US military has carried out multiple rounds of strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island in recent days, targeting sites used by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to launch missiles and drones.

Meanwhile, Iranian state media reported on Tuesday that an Omani island in the strait had been targeted for "helping the flow of oil smuggling by the enemy".

Didamar island, part of a small archipelago close to the southern shipping corridor in the strait, reportedly hosts radar and communications infrastructure.

Footage published online purported to show smoke billowing from the island, while an Omani coast guard official reported a blast.

US officials have described the attacks on Qeshm as "defensive" in a bid to downplay their significance.

A satellite view of a Kuwaiti-flagged oil tanker ablaze near Oman's Musandam Peninsula in the Strait of Hormuz on 4 October 2026.

Tankers targeted

Oil tankers and container ships transiting the Hormuz strait have come under attack with increasing frequency in recent weeks, undermining US claims to have stabilised shipping through the waterway.

Attacks on ships hit a record high in October as Iran attempted to reassert itself in the strait where the US military had succeeded in restoring Gulf oil shipments to pre-war highs.

The most recent incident came on Tuesday, when the IRGC said that two tankers had caught fire after striking mines.

Emirati state oil company ADNOC said later that one of its ships had "sustained damage" after coming under attack in the UAE's territorial waters.

Last week, the IRGC claimed that at least 12 separate vessels were hit by mines while trying to transit the strait.

British monitor UKMTO separately claimed that a number of ships were struck by "unidentified projectiles".

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Lebanon

Meanwhile, the biggest second front of the war remains unresolved, with Israeli forces continuing to wage a low-level conflict against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

This introduces additional complications to ending the wider war as Tehran continues to insist that any peace deal with the US must include a permanent ceasefire in Lebanon.

A framework agreement struck by the US in June was aimed at building confidence for a longer-term peace, with Israeli forces incrementally withdrawing from areas of the south and the Lebanese army deploying to destroy Hezbollah infrastructure and weapons sites.

But after multiple rounds of talks, the two sides have struggled to make progress.

Hezbollah continues to resist handing over its weapons as part of a peace deal, while Israel is refusing to end its occupation of southern Lebanon until the Iran-backed group has been neutered as a military and political force.

Since the framework deal was struck, Israel has continued to launch regular strikes against Hezbollah targets and has seized new strategic territory deeper into Lebanon.