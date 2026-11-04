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Iran warns of broader retaliation if US renews attacks; Democrats take control of Congress in sweeping midterm victory
Welcome to The New Arab's live coverage. Here are the latest major developments:
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Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has warned against further US strikes, saying Washington's hostility towards Iran would persist regardless of which party is in power. He also cautioned against "even the slightest inclination towards submission" to the US.
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Negotiations between the US and Iran have continued through regional mediators, who are scrambling to prevent a renewed outbreak of hostilities following the US midterm elections.
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Khamenei's comments came after opposition Democrats swept both chambers of Congress in a "blue wave" victory, giving them greater power to challenge President Donald Trump's domestic and foreign policies.
US President Donald Trump backed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday, a day after Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in midterm elections that reflected voter anger over the Iran war.
Asked whether he was considering replacing Hegseth, whom he has described as a champion of the war, Trump told reporters: "No, I think he's doing a very good job."
But sources said Trump could still replace Hegseth as Republicans assess their losses.
One Trump adviser said Hegseth "could be on the chopping block" because of the war. "Someone is going to get blamed for this and you know it's not going to be him (Trump)," the adviser said.
Trump has described Hegseth as a key proponent of the unpopular conflict, saying on March 23: "Pete, I think you were the first one to speak up, and you said, 'Let's do it, because you can't let them have a nuclear weapon.'"
Israel's political parties have gone to President Isaac Herzog, putting forward their recommendations for who should form a government.
This includes the Palestinian party Ra'am, who recommended Gadi Eisenkot form the next government, alongside Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beiteinu.
Meanwhile, the Ultra-Orthodox Shas party endorsed Benjamin Netanyahu, alongside Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionism party, and Moshe Feiglin's Zehut.
Despite the endorsements, five knesset members of United Torah Judaism, which had been part of Netanyahu's government and electoral bloc, have decided not to recommend anyone.
Consultations will continue tomorrow, with Isaac Herzog widely expected to ask Eisenkot to form the next government.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in an interview on Wednesday, said he hoped gains by Democrats in the US midterm elections would generate more help for Ukraine in its 4-1/2-year-long war with Russia.
Zelensky told Germany's ZDF television he hoped the changes caused by Democrats taking control of both chambers of Congress next year would be to Kyiv's advantage.
"I am also grateful to the Republicans, but the Democrats speak very clearly about supporting Ukraine and providing assistance to Ukraine," Zelensky said in comments provided in German by ZDF before the interview was broadcast.
"They speak about renewing the connection between the United States and Europe... Therefore, there is hope that a balance of power will emerge and that we will receive more support."
“It’s the people’s day,” Haley Stevens told a reporter yesterday as she walked into a polling station with her mother, sporting a ludicrously wide-brimmed, off-season hat that evoked something of her mental state. Stevens, the current U.S. representative for Michigan's 11th congressional district, endorsed Michigan Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers on Sunday, a shocking betrayal of Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed, who beat her in the primary.
The manoeuvre has backfired spectacularly, torching any possibility of a future career in politics beyond an AIPAC-sponsored podcast, co-hosted by Eylon Levy.
Stevens has been coy about what exactly prompted her last-minute change of heart, but it appears to be primarily personal. Some have pointed to the El-Sayed camp’s request that she stay away from campaign events in the final stretch, while others have suggested the influence of her Israeli-born fiancé and late comic relief figure in this drama, Jason Turkish.
Whatever the cause, the walls are clearly closing in for Stevens. When the New Yorker reached out to her Tuesday for comment, she responded, “Is this FBI?” By the end of the night, El-Sayed was giving a victory speech to a crowded room of supporters, telling them: “You might have noticed I always say, ‘Insha’Allah,’ [in relation to outcome of this race]. But today, tonight, we can turn that ‘Insha’Allah' into a ‘Alhamdullilah.’”
The largest Palestinian political bloc in Israel on Wednesday denounced "political persecution", after one of its lawmakers was accused of accepting foreign money before last week's elections, where the community turned out in record numbers.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu doubled down on the accusations of foreign interference in the 27 October vote.
"There are serious suspicions that foreign states have spent considerable sums to influence the outcome of the elections in Israel," Netanyahu said in a video, speaking in front of an Israeli flag and the slogan "Prime Minister's Office".
"The targeting of Ayman Odeh is political persecution, and we will not allow the Arab public's vote to be delegitimised," the Joint List, a coalition of three Palestinian-majority parties in Israel, said in a statement.
"Netanyahu is clinging to power and refusing to acknowledge the will of Arab citizens who voted overwhelmingly against his government," it added.
Odeh, an outgoing lawmaker and former leader of the Joint List, is to be investigated as part of a probe into claims of foreign election interference pushed by Netanyahu's Likud party, several Israeli media reports said.
A veteran of Israeli politics, Odeh used to lead the left-wing party Hadash, which is part of the Joint List.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday voiced "serious suspicions" of foreign interference in last week's elections, as the president began consultations to appoint a candidate to form a government.
"There are serious suspicions that foreign states have spent considerable sums to influence the outcome of the elections in Israel," Netanyahu said in a video, speaking in front of an Israeli flag and the slogan "Prime Minister's Office" .
Netanyahu's accusations have been widely rebuked by Israel's opposition and Palestinian parties, as well as figures within the state, including the attorney general.
Israeli opposition bloc leader Gadi Eisenkot on Wednesday vowed to strengthen ties with the United States if selected as prime minister, saying he would work with President Donald Trump to stabilise the Middle East.
"Under my leadership, we will renew and deepen that partnership, strengthen the bipartisan foundations that have long sustained it," Eisenkot said, adding that he looked forward to working with Trump to "advance our shared security interests, strengthen regional stability, and open new doors to prosperity for the peoples of the Middle East".
The US Treasury issued fresh sanctions on Wednesday against companies and individuals based in India and Turkey for their support of Iran, warning that it would continue to go after anyone who supported the Iranian government.
The sanctions are part of the Trump administration's "Operation Economic Outcast," which aims to cut off Iran's ability to sell oil to fund the war with the US and Israel.
Treasury said Wednesday's action targeted what it called "the vast criminal network" run by India-based Suniel Kumar Sharma, his wife Jaspreet Preeti Shahid, and two other Indian citizens who head two of the couple's businesses, as well as nine separate entities connected to Sharma.
"Their schemes have provided false flags and certifications to sanctioned vessels involved in transporting Iranian petroleum, including vessels operating on behalf of the Iranian military and its proxies," the department said in a statement.
The department also sanctioned Turkey-based Fugo Ground Services Inc for its ongoing support of Iran's heavily sanctioned aviation sector.
Benchmark international oil contract Brent crude fell more than four percent to under $100 per barrel on Wednesday after President Donald Trump suffered a heavy defeat in US midterm elections.
Brent crude for delivery in January slumped 4.7 percent to $98.76 per barrel around 1605 GMT, the first time it has fallen below the symbolic level of $100 per barrel since early October.
The benchmark US oil contract, WTI, tumbled 4.5 percent to $91.73.
Donald Trump is "still your president," the White House said Wednesday, a day after his Republican Party suffered sweeping losses in midterm elections seen as a referendum on his second term.
The White House delivered the message in a post on X featuring a picture of a glaring Trump looming over the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.
"PSA: TRUMP IS STILL YOUR PRESIDENT," text superimposed on the image said, using the abbreviation for public service announcement.
"Thank you for your attention to this matter," the post added, using a phrase Trump frequently employs in his social media messages.
Opposition Democrats won control of both the House and the Senate on Tuesday, dealing a major blow to Trump and the Republican Party.
The Democratic capture of Congress signals an end to Trump's stranglehold on US politics and gives Democrats the power to pass legislation, launch investigations into Trump's administration and thwart his appointments.
Iran's top security chief Mohsen Rezai on Wednesday said US President Donald Trump had lost out to Tehran in their war and in the political arena after the US midterm elections.
"The Iranian nation handed Trump a strategic defeat on the battlefield and in the Hormuz - and a POLITICAL DEFEAT in Washington," Rezai, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said on X.
The International Committee of the Red Cross said it delivered on Wednesday medical supplies into Taiz for the first time in weeks since the Iran-backed Houthis surrounded the Yemeni city.
The ICRC "delivered four trucks of essential medical supplies to Taiz city, including surgical kits to help hospitals treat weapon-wounded patients," it said in a statement, adding: "This is the ICRC's first delivery of medical supplies to hospitals in Taiz City since 23 September, just before the intensification of fighting in the area."
An Israeli strike killed a motorcyclist in Lebanon's south on Wednesday, the Lebanese health ministry said, the first such death since September.
A drone carried out the attack in the Qabrikha area, killing one man and wounding another, the official National News Agency also said.
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it "struck two suspects who were observing IDF soldiers" in the area, which is close to the zone patrolled by Israel's military.
Israel's war with Hezbollah in Lebanon has seen massive airstrikes, a ground invasion, and persistent ceasefire violations by Israeli attacks, with Lebanon saying Israel has killed more than 4,300 people.
US Vice President JD Vance said Wednesday that the Iran war doomed Republicans in the midterm elections, as he sought to distance himself from the conflict ahead of a possible 2028 White House run.
"The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night," Vance said in a lengthy post on X -- apparently referring to President Donald Trump saying the Iran war was "part of it" but that it was still justified.
"Everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there," added Vance, who had reportedly been sceptical about the war Trump launched in February.
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said Wednesday the Democrats' rout of the Republicans in US midterm elections heralded a "new era in world relations" and could thaw strained ties between Pretoria and Washington.
The two countries have clashed over race, trade and diplomacy, with Washington cutting aid, imposing tariffs and offering white Afrikaners asylum over discredited claims of a "genocide".
"I do think that this group is going to introduce a new era in world relations," Ramaphosa told reporters when asked about the Democratic result.
"We're hoping that on a bilateral basis, there will be a coming together of minds where we will find a proper path forward on geopolitics as well as on trade matters and investment matters," Ramaphosa said, speaking after voting in local government elections.
US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson will not run for election as House minority leader, following the loss of his Republican majority in this week's midterm elections, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a source.
Johnson, who has struggled to maintain control of a narrow 218-214 Republican majority since becoming speaker three years ago, announced his decision to staff on Wednesday morning, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The Louisiana Republican spent much of the 2026 midterm campaign insisting that Republicans would expand their House majority, only to see Democrats take control of both the House and Senate on Tuesday in a sweeping repudiation of Republican leadership under President Donald Trump.
It was unclear who would emerge as House Republican leader in an internal party election expected next week. Conservative Jim Jordan of Ohio was expected to announce his candidacy later on Wednesday.
Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis on Wednesday said they targeted the airport in the Saudi capital, after civil defence launched a brief warning of "potential danger" in the Riyadh area.
The Houthis "carried out an operation targeting (King) Khalid International Airport in Riyadh... using a ballistic missile," said military spokesman Yahya Saree. Deadly Houthi attacks closed the airport for two weeks last month, before its partial reopening in late October.
In the early hours of Wednesday, Saudi civil defence said a "warning has been issued by the National Early Warning Platform in Riyadh Province to alert of a potential danger", but lifted it shortly afterwards.