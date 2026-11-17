Iranian authorities have intensified their repression of the country's population in response to the Middle East war, which began weeks after their deadly crackdown on anti-government protests killed thousands of people, Amnesty International said on Tuesday.
An internet blackout imposed at the time of the crackdown on January 8 and 9 and the scale of the casualties meant it was not yet possible for the group to quantify the number of people killed, Amnesty's lead Iran researcher, Raha Bahreini, said.
But she told AFP in an interview that "there is no doubt that thousands were massacred in less than 48 hours".
She added that the Middle East war, which began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 "with Iranians still reeling from the January massacres, created a horrific situation for the people in the country".
"The authorities used the cover of wartime conditions to intensify repression," she said.
Bahreini said authorities have increased politically motivated executions "at a rate unprecedented in recent decades", with at least 39 people executed in connection with the January protests.
With authorities threatening fast-track justice, "the time between arrest, conviction, sentencing and implementation has collapsed to a few weeks in some cases".
There is now an "extreme militarisation of public spaces", with pick-up trucks equipped with mounted machine guns patrolling the streets, she said.
"The authorities are conflating peaceful dissent with treason and support for foreign enemies."
Demonstrations initially broke out over economic concerns last December and ultimately spiralled into the broader anti-government protest movement that peaked in January before being quelled.