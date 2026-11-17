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Here are the updates so far:

• Tensions between Iran and the US continue to climb amid reports of new attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and an explosion on Qeshm island.

• Yemen's Houthis have reportedly advanced further towards the southern city of Aden, with reports of major clashes across Marib and al-Jawf regions.



• Israeli attacks continue on Gaza and southern Lebanon, despite any supposed ceasefire agreements.

And so we continue our live coverage of the day...