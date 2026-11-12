Iran touts new 'missile city', Israel continues to bomb Gaza

MENA
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The New Arab Staff
12 November, 2026

Welcome,

Here are the updates of the day:

  • Irani insisted that Washington must make a decision on the latest Iranian proposal, after Tehran rejected to transfer a stockpile of 60 percent enriched uranium to a third country
     
  • Israeli strikes on Gaza have intensified with at least nine Palestinians killed, including at least six in a strike on the Nasser Medical Complex 
     
  • The war in Yemen continues with Saudi Arabia reporting it had intercepted cruise missiles launched by the Houthis, while regions held by the Houthis in Yemen had come under heavy strikes
     

And so we continue our live coverage of the day...

Israeli strike southern Gaza hospital, kills six
7:20 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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An Israeli strike killed six people and wounded around 20 at Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza, a civil defence official told AFP on Thursday.

The Gaza Strip's civil defence, a rescue agency operating under Hamas authority, said the bodies of those killed and "more than" 20 people wounded in the strike had been recovered from a building at the medical complex.

"The death toll from the Israeli strike inside Nasser Medical Complex, west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, has risen to six," civil defence spokesperson Mahmoud Bassal told AFP.

Nasser Hospital confirmed the six deaths in a statement.

Iran tells COP31 it wants compensation for environment loss
7:13 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian told the COP31 climate conference on Wednesday his country wanted compensation for environmental damage caused by US and Israeli strikes, saying the issue related to global efforts to fight climate change.

"We expect the global community to establish a genuine and meaningful link between climate commitments in times of peace and responsibility in times of war, to document and assess the environmental damages caused by military aggressions and to develop compensation mechanisms," he said.

His comments were part of back-to-back speeches by heads of state on the third day of the two-week conference in Turkey.

International climate agreements currently include billions of dollars in wealthy-country finance to help developing countries adapt to climate change and pay for its impacts, but there is no provision covering environmental impacts of military strikes.

Trump defends Iran war in Veterans Day address
7:00 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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US President Donald Trump defended the war against Iran Wednesday at a US Veterans Day commemoration that saw his defense secretary publicly admonished for a lack of decorum.

"The bravery and skill of our amazing American warriors has absolutely been incredible," Trump said in an address at Arlington National Cemetery just outside Washington.

"When this conflict is over, and it will be soon, the entire world will be a much safer and better place, more peaceful place, and a place without the kind of danger that we had to suffer."

The war, which began on February 28 with US and Israeli strikes against Iran, has so far cost the lives of 23 US service members and wounded several hundred more, according to the latest Pentagon figures.

Trump said in his remarks that the conflict was started not by Washington but by Tehran, which "has been waging war on America since 1979." He stressed that US forces were acting in order to halt Iran's capacity to build a nuclear weapon.

Trump, 80, attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the cemetery's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a sacred symbol for America's lost service members.

During his speech before troops, veterans and top officials in his administration, Trump namechecked Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who was in attendance, saying he had "done a fantastic job."

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