Iran touts new 'missile city', Israel continues to bomb Gaza

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Here are the updates of the day:

Irani insisted that Washington must make a decision on the latest Iranian proposal, after Tehran rejected to transfer a stockpile of 60 percent enriched uranium to a third country



Israeli strikes on Gaza have intensified with at least nine Palestinians killed, including at least six in a strike on the Nasser Medical Complex



The war in Yemen continues with Saudi Arabia reporting it had intercepted cruise missiles launched by the Houthis, while regions held by the Houthis in Yemen had come under heavy strikes



And so we continue our live coverage of the day...