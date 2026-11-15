Welcome,

Here are the updates so far:

- Blasts and sirens rang out over Bahrain, and authorities urged residents to seek shelter on Sunday as Iran's Guards said they had attacked a US military base in the Gulf nation.

- Yemeni forces fighting for the internationally recognised Saudi-backed government said on Sunday that they were withdrawing from an area overlooking the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait, leaving the Iran-aligned Houthis in control.

- Five people were killed and eight others wounded in a missile attack by Yemen's Houthis on Sunday near Aden, the government's interim capital, four sources told AFP.

- Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy said two tankers had suffered explosions and were on fire after striking naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz, according to a statement carried by Iranian state media.

- The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Sunday it had intercepted two Houthi ballistic missiles launched towards the Saudi capital Riyadh and three drones in the kingdom's oil-rich Eastern Province.

- Hamas said on Sunday that a senior commander who helped plan and oversee the 7 October attacks on Israel had been killed in an Israeli airstrike, with the Israeli military confirming his death.

And so we continue our live coverage of the day...