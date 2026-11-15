Iran targets US base in Bahrain, Yemen forces withdraw from Bab el-Mandeb Strait

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The New Arab Staff & Agencies
15 November, 2026
Last Update
15 November, 2026 13:15 PM

Welcome,

Here are the updates so far:

- Blasts and sirens rang out over Bahrain, and authorities urged residents to seek shelter on Sunday as Iran's Guards said they had attacked a US military base in the Gulf nation.

- Yemeni forces fighting for the internationally recognised Saudi-backed government said on Sunday that they were withdrawing from an area overlooking the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait, leaving the Iran-aligned Houthis in control.

- Five people were killed and eight others wounded in a missile attack by Yemen's Houthis on Sunday near Aden, the government's interim capital, four sources told AFP.

-  Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy said two tankers had suffered explosions and were on fire after striking naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz, according to a statement carried by Iranian state media.

- The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Sunday it had intercepted two Houthi ballistic missiles launched towards the Saudi capital Riyadh and three drones in the kingdom's oil-rich Eastern Province.

- Hamas said on Sunday that a senior commander who helped plan and oversee the 7 October attacks on Israel had been killed in an Israeli airstrike, with the Israeli military confirming his death.

And so we continue our live coverage of the day...

Yemen's Houthis kill five in attack near Aden
1:14 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Five people were killed and eight others wounded in a missile attack by Yemen's Houthis on Sunday near Aden, the government's interim capital, four sources told AFP.

Three military sources and a government source, all requesting anonymity, confirmed the toll in the attack on a checkpoint in Khor Omeira, Lahj province.

Iran FM to visit Oman on Tuesday for talks with counterpart
12:28 PM
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 Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi will travel to Muscat on Tuesday for talks with his Omani counterpart, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported, citing foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei.

Yemen government forces withdraw from strategic Strait
11:48 AM
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Yemeni forces fighting for the internationally recognised Saudi-backed government said on Sunday that they were withdrawing from an area overlooking the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait, leaving the Iran-aligned Houthis in control.

The government's retreat from the Bab el-Mandeb area hands the Houthis greater leverage over the maritime chokepoint, creating a potent pressure point on global shipping while Iran continues to disrupt traffic through the Strait of Hormuz on the other side of the Arabian Peninsula.

This dual squeeze would further isolate Gulf oil producers from their main shipping routes.

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait is one of the world's most important and busiest routes for global seaborne commodity and goods shipments, particularly from ‌Asia to ⁠Europe via Egypt's Suez Canal.

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Yemen forces withdraw from area near Bab al-Mandeb Strait

Bab al-Mandeb
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12 dead in Iran bus accident: state media
11:01 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Twelve people were killed and 16 injured when a bus overturned in western Iran, state media said on Sunday.

The accident late on Saturday between Abdanan and Dehloran, near the Iraqi border, was under investigation, the IRNA news agency said.

"After a bus carrying employees of a gas refinery overturned, 12 people unfortunately lost their lives, and 16 were injured," IRNA said, citing a local official.

Authorities have warned the death toll could rise due to the severity of some of the injuries, the report said.

Iran has a poor road safety record. Traffic accidents claimed nearly 20,000 lives in the 12 months to March, the official Iranian Legal Medicine Organisation said in June.

Blasts rattle Bahrain as Iranian attacks return
10:13 AM
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Blasts echoed over Bahrain on Sunday as the tiny Gulf nation was rattled by the second Iranian drone attack in three days, ending a long lull in strikes during the Middle East war.

Sirens rang out, and authorities posted several alerts on social media urging residents to seek shelter, their first warnings since September.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they carried out a drone attack on a US radar system in the desert island state, which hosts US military facilities including a major naval base.

Bahrain's military said it intercepted the attacks, "preventing them from reaching their intended targets". The foreign ministry said air defence systems shot down Iranian drones.

WHO: Respiratory illnesses rise in Gaza with worst to come
9:25 AM
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The World Health Organisation warned on Friday of surging respiratory illnesses in Gaza, with worse expected after heavy rains flooded tens of thousands of tents housing displaced Palestinians.

“The numbers already show the pressure. Acute respiratory infections are 33,000 cases higher than at the same time last year,” Dr Reinhilde Van De Weerdt, WHO representative in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, told reporters in Geneva from Jerusalem.

Poor living conditions and severe overcrowding are driving up infections as Gaza's population is squeezed into an ever-smaller area, WHO said. The crunch has worsened as the Israeli military expands its control by advancing the "Yellow Line" - a demarcation established under October’s US-brokered ceasefire.

“That means people are living in more crowded conditions, where of course the spread between humans of a virus is much more prone to spread,” Van De Weerdt explained.

Senior Hamas commander killed in Israeli strike in Gaza
8:49 AM
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Hamas said on Sunday that a senior commander who helped plan and oversee the 7 October attacks on Israel had been killed in an Israeli airstrike, with the Israeli military confirming his death.

Samir Abu Younis, 53, the commander of the Rafah brigade, was killed on Saturday, said the Palestinian militant group's armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades.

The Israeli military said it had killed Abu Younis in a strike in the southern Gaza Strip overnight, adding that he had led the Rafah brigade since his predecessor, Nael Abu Obeid, was killed on 15 September.

Saudi-led coalition intercepts missiles towards Riyadh
8:00 AM
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The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Sunday it had intercepted two Houthi ballistic missiles launched towards the Saudi capital Riyadh and three drones in the kingdom's oil-rich Eastern Province.

The Houthis, who control most of the populous parts of Yemen, have intensified attacks on the Saudi capital in recent days. A Houthi attack last week damaged an administrative building of the state oil company Saudi Aramco in Riyadh's financial hub.

The Eastern Province, the economic powerhouse of Saudi Arabia, has been subject to multiple attacks by Houthis in the past few weeks.

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