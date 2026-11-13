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Here are the updates so far:

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claims it attacked a US early warning radar in Bahrain, in retaliation to a US attack on a telecommunications tower in Sirik on Thursday



US President Donald Trump said he held off futher strikes on Iran due to Gulf allies' request



An Israeli strike yesterday on a hospital has killed at least 7 people, as it continues to pound Gaza on a near daily basis despite an alleged 'ceasefire' brokered by the US on October 2025



The war in Yemen continues between the Saudi-led coalition and the internationally recognised government against the Iran-backed Houthi movement



And so we continue our live coverage of the day...