Iran says it hit US radar station in Bahrain, diplomats scramble to avert war

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The New Arab Staff
13 November, 2026
Last Update
13 November, 2026 09:41 AM

Welcome,

Here are the updates so far:

  • Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claims it attacked a US early warning radar in Bahrain, in retaliation to a US attack on a telecommunications tower in Sirik on Thursday
     
  • US President Donald Trump said he held off futher strikes on Iran due to Gulf allies' request
     
  • An Israeli strike yesterday on a hospital has killed at least 7 people, as it continues to pound Gaza on a near daily basis despite an alleged 'ceasefire' brokered by the US on October 2025
     
  • The war in Yemen continues between the Saudi-led coalition and the internationally recognised government against the Iran-backed Houthi movement


And so we continue our live coverage of the day...

'Devastating and painful' strikes to any attack: IRGC chief
9:37 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Head of the Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said that any act of aggression by the US will be met with "devastating and painful strikes", Iranian media reported.

"The enemy must learn from its repeated defeats, or it will face even greater lessons," said IRGC Commander-in-Chief Ahmad Vahidi following an Iranian attack on a US radar in Bahrain, which the Iran says was in response to a US attack on a telecommunications tower in Sirik.

If Donald Trump cuts US aid to Israel, could Egypt be next?
8:53 AM
The New Arab Staff
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An aid suspension is likely due to recent political changes in the US after the midterm elections, which may herald a shift in Washington's relations with Cairo.

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If Trump cuts US aid to Israel, is Egypt next?

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IAEA increasingly concerned about Iranian enrichment plant
8:24 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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The UN nuclear watchdog is "increasingly concerned" about an underground uranium-enrichment plant at Isfahan that Iran declared last year but has not let the watchdog inspect, it said in a confidential report on Iran on Friday seen by Reuters.

"The Agency does not know IFEP's exact location, status for safeguards purposes or whether it contains nuclear material," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in the quarterly report to member states, referring to the Isfahan Fuel Enrichment Plant (IFEP).

Gaza's dead are more than numbers
8:07 AM
The New Arab Staff
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An Israeli airstrike killed two mothers and two daughters from different faiths in Gaza. Nour Khattab recounts the bond they shared in life, not just in death.

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Belgium says evidence points at Iran over fridge cyberattack
7:30 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Belgium said on Thursday Iran could be behind cyberattacks on supermarket fridges in the country this month, days after France blamed Tehran for a similar incident in October.

Interior Minister Bernard Quintin told parliament that evidence gathered by Belgian authorities also pointed at Tehran, but stopped short of officially attributing the hack.

"According to reliable evidence obtained by our agencies, Iran could potentially be behind the attacks on the refrigeration systems of several major retail chains, as was the case in France," he said, adding he wanted to remain "diplomatically cautious".

Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot had said earlier on Thursday that it would be premature to officially attribute the cyberattack.

Dozens of supermarkets across Belgium reported refrigeration problems that forced some retailers to discard food on 2 November.

Similar issues were reported by stores in Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal and Sweden.

Iran: tanker carrying LNG hit mine in Hormuz
7:14 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Iran's Revolutionary Guards navy said a tanker carrying liquefied natural gas struck a naval mine and suffered an explosion in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday while using what they described was an "unauthorised and dangerous route", state media reported.

No details on the tanker were immediately available.

Iranian media reported on Thursday that four oil tankers were hit by explosions in ​the waterway vital for global shipping, adding that the vessels ‌had ignored warnings and entered what it considers restricted areas of the strategic waterway.

Tankers are still facing attacks across the strait, despite a rebound in traffic and expectations of a de-escalation in the US-Israeli war on Iran, that have been reflected in falling oil prices.

At least 10 ships were hit in the first 10 days of November, after 37 attacks in October, which was the highest ⁠monthly tally ​since the conflict began in late February, according to​data from the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

Iran's Guards say they targeted US radar system in Bahrain
7:02 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Iran's Revolutionary Guards said their forces had targeted a US early warning radar system in Bahrain, according to a statement carried by the Iranian state broadcaster on Friday.

There was no immediate confirmation of a strike on Bahrain by Manama or the United States, whose bases and equipment in the Gulf were repeatedly targeted earlier in its eight-month war with Iran.

"A few hours ago, IRGC Aerospace Force fighters targeted and destroyed the US aggressors' early-warning radar on the island of Bahrain in response to the enemy's air aggression against a telecommunications tower in Sirik," the Guards said in the statement, referring to a port city in southern Iran.

"This is a serious warning to the aggressor enemy to stop its aerial provocations and oil smuggling in the Strait of Hormuz," it added in the statement, posted by the state broadcaster on Telegram.

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