Belgium said on Thursday Iran could be behind cyberattacks on supermarket fridges in the country this month, days after France blamed Tehran for a similar incident in October.
Interior Minister Bernard Quintin told parliament that evidence gathered by Belgian authorities also pointed at Tehran, but stopped short of officially attributing the hack.
"According to reliable evidence obtained by our agencies, Iran could potentially be behind the attacks on the refrigeration systems of several major retail chains, as was the case in France," he said, adding he wanted to remain "diplomatically cautious".
Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot had said earlier on Thursday that it would be premature to officially attribute the cyberattack.
Dozens of supermarkets across Belgium reported refrigeration problems that forced some retailers to discard food on 2 November.
Similar issues were reported by stores in Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal and Sweden.