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Iran has unveiled a new underground "missile city" housing ballistic and cruise missiles, warning that any renewed attacks by the US and Israel would trigger a military response extending beyond the region.

The facility, operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force, contains various types of missiles and launch platforms, according to Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The announcement came during a visit by Major General Ali Abdollahi, chief of staff of Iran's armed forces, and Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force.

Iranian media released footage showing the two commanders touring extensive underground tunnels and facilities lined with missiles and launchers mounted on military vehicles.

The unveiling comes as tensions with Washington and Israel continue, with Iranian military officials warning of previously undisclosed capabilities that could be deployed in another round of fighting.

However, the footage had been edited and partially blurred, making it impossible to independently identify the missiles displayed or assess their operational capabilities.

Iran's IRGC says it has unveiled a new underground "missile city," with the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim releasing footage of Armed Forces Chief Major General Ali Abdollahi and Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Seyed Majid Mousavi inspecting the site. https://t.co/wuTn1kKc9O — Ariel Oseran أريئل أوسيران (@ariel_oseran) November 10, 2026

Iran warns of retaliation beyond Middle East

Speaking during the visit, Abdollahi warned that any further military action against Iran would provoke retaliation extending beyond the region.

"If the enemy wants to commit any foolish act, our response will go beyond the borders of the region," he said.

According to Iran's Mehr news agency, Abdollahi also warned that the country's advanced missiles would surprise its adversaries with their impact on the battlefield.

He suggested Tehran possessed additional military capabilities that could be deployed in any future confrontation.

The warnings follow comments by IRGC spokesperson Brigadier General Hossein Mohibbi on Saturday, when he announced preparations to unveil a new underground missile city and other military developments.

Mohibbi said the IRGC Aerospace Force had relocated missile and drone production lines from above-ground facilities to fortified underground sites, in an apparent effort to protect them from aerial attacks.

Iran lifts restrictions on missile range

In a separate announcement, Mohibbi said Tehran had removed restrictions on the range of its missiles, according to the Associated Press.

Iran had previously maintained a self-imposed maximum missile range of 2,000 kilometres, but officials did not specify how far its weapons could now travel following the removal of those limits.

The announcement marks a significant shift in Tehran's stated missile policy as military tensions with the US and Israel persist.

Mohibbi also suggested that Iran could unveil previously undisclosed weapons and capabilities if a third round of fighting erupted with Washington and Israel.

He said Iranian forces had developed technologies designed to reduce the radar signatures of missiles and drones, potentially improving their ability to penetrate advanced air defence systems.

The IRGC spokesperson further claimed that its Aerospace Force had shot down more than 260 hostile aircraft and drones during confrontations with the US and Israel.

He said these included F-35, F-16 and F-18 fighter jets, alongside various types of unmanned aircraft.