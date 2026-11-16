Iran FM says neighbouring Asian states back two-day Hormuz plan

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced on Monday that a 10-nation regional bloc had backed Tehran's plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as part of efforts to end the war with the United States.

Tehran has said it is ready to reopen the strait within two days if Washington agrees to its conditions, having previously proposed a one-week timeline.

"The meeting responded positively and, by supporting the plan proposed by Iran, namely the two-day plan, expressed hope that this plan would lead to a definitive and comprehensive ceasefire," Araghchi told reporters in Islamabad.

Araghchi arrived in Pakistan late on Sunday for a meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization, a group of nations from Central and South Asia and the Middle East.

Senior officials from Pakistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan attended the meeting in the Pakistani capital.

Officials from Afghanistan, also part of the organisation, were not present.

The United States and Israel launched the war on February 28, killing members of Iran's leadership and demanding it cease any nuclear-related activities.

The war plunged the Middle East into violence, with Tehran's retaliatory strikes targeting Washington's Gulf allies and sending global energy prices skyrocketing.

Efforts to end the conflict have stalled in recent weeks.

Tehran has insisted that Washington meet conditions including the release of frozen assets abroad, sanctions relief and an end to the US naval blockade of Iranian ports in exchange for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has blockaded the waterway, which is a vital global energy conduit, since the start of the war.