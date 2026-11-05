Iran FM calls Gulf counterparts as fears of US attack grow

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a flurry of calls with regional counterparts on Thursday as fears of an imminent US attack on Iran intensified, following reports that American forces were poised to resume major combat operations on President Donald Trump's orders.

Araghchi spoke with the foreign ministers of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Turkey, Kuwait and Jordan to discuss the latest regional developments and diplomatic efforts to maintain stability.

US military forces are prepared to resume the war on Iran if ordered by Trump, The New York Times reported on Thursday, citing unnamed Pentagon officials and military commanders.

Thousands of American air and naval personnel stationed aboard more than a dozen ships and at bases across the region and in the US would take part in the operation, according to the newspaper.

The New York Times previously reported that US and Israeli military officials had drawn up joint plans to strike Iran's energy infrastructure, nuclear facilities, and missile and drone arsenal.

The Pentagon has also prepared options for a short, intensive military operation, including strikes on Iran's remaining nuclear-related sites and energy infrastructure.

Despite the military buildup, Trump has indicated that he is in no rush to resume bombing, leaving the timing of any renewed offensive uncertain.

Efforts led by Qatar and Pakistan to secure an interim agreement have so far failed to produce a breakthrough, with Iran insisting that the US comply with the now-defunct memorandum of understanding agreed in June.

Qatar said on Thursday that Washington and Tehran continued to exchange proposals through mediators, expressing hope that an agreement could still be reached despite growing fears of renewed hostilities.

Egypt and Saudi Arabia also called for diplomacy to be given more time during a telephone conversation between their foreign ministers, warning of the consequences of further regional escalation.

Meanwhile, Iran's national security chief Mohsen Rezaei met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday, delivering a message from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, according to Iranian state media. The contents of the message were not disclosed.

Trump faces pressure after midterm defeat

The prospect of renewed US military action comes just days after Trump's Republican Party suffered a historic defeat in the midterm elections, losing control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate to the Democrats.

Analysts remain divided over how the electoral setback could influence Trump's decision-making on Iran.

Ahead of Tuesday's vote, Trump had threatened to resume the war this month if Tehran failed to meet his demands.

US media have also reported renewed pressure for military action from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is fighting for his political future following Israel's inconclusive election last month.

The Republican defeat has triggered recriminations within Trump's inner circle, with Vice President JD Vance identifying the Iran war and the administration's support for Israel as key factors that drove voters away from the party.

Trump himself acknowledged on Wednesday that the war had contributed to the Republican losses, despite defending his decision to attack Iran.

US Democratic Senator Chris Murphy last week described the reported military plans as "insane" after receiving a briefing on the proposed operation.

"[The attack] will lead to devastating escalation and the likely destruction of our commitment to the rule of law," Murphy said at an event hosted by the Middle East Institute, without disclosing details of the plans.

"The plan that they have developed will lead in my view to a prolongment and an escalation of this war that will be devastating for our security interests."

Iranian officials have warned that any renewed US attack would trigger a "devastating" response, threatening to target energy infrastructure, data centres and undersea fibre-optic cables across the Gulf.