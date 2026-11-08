Iran executes three men linked to anti-government protests

Iranian authorities executed three men on Sunday after convicting them of carrying out operations on behalf of Israel and the United States during anti-government protests in January, the judiciary said.

The death sentences against Hassan Divband, Hamid Kazemi and Reza Zanganeh "were carried out this morning after being upheld by the Supreme Court", the judiciary's Mizan Online website reported.

It said they were found guilty of "participating in operational activities on behalf of the Israeli Zionist regime, the United States and hostile groups" during the protests.

Mizan said the men threw Molotov cocktails and grenades, used bladed weapons and firearms and set fire to public facilities in the city of Karaj, west of Tehran.

Other defendants in the case received sentences ranging from five to 10 years in prison, it said.

The protest movement initially sparked in December by the high cost of living rapidly evolved into widespread anti-government demonstrations that peaked on 8 and 9 January.

Iranian authorities reported more than 3,000 deaths, attributing the violence to "terrorist acts" orchestrated by the US and Israel.

Foreign-based NGOs, however, have cited higher figures and maintain that Iranian security forces fired on protesters.

The number of executions in Iran has risen since the start of the US-Israel war on Iran, which was triggered in late February by US-Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic.