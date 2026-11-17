The group representing international media in Israel and the Palestinian territories voiced alarm Monday over Israeli forces' arrest of an Agence France-Presse (AFP) freelancer in the West Bank, urging his release unless evidence is presented.

The Foreign Press Association (FPA) expressed "deep concern" over the arrest in a pre-dawn raid Sunday of Mohammad Ateeq, a video contributor for the international news agency around the northern city of Jenin.

"The army says he is 'suspected of terror ties', but it has given no evidence, filed no charges and held him incommunicado," it said.

"The FPA calls on the army to present evidence or release Ateeq immediately.

"In the meantime, we call on the authorities to ensure his safety, access to a lawyer and allow his family to visit him."

The Israeli army told AFP that Ateeq is suspected of ties to the Palestinian group Hamas, but did not present evidence.

Ateeq's wife Ansam Ateeq, who is expecting the couple's first child in a month, said troops broke down their door in the middle of the night, confiscated his two phones, threw his AFP videocamera onto the balcony and took him away blindfolded.

AFP, in a statement Sunday, said it was "very concerned" about Ateeq.

"We demand the Israeli authorities explain clearly why he is being detained and provide evidence. Failure to do this should lead to his immediate release," AFP said.

Israeli forces in August arrested another AFP freelancer in the West Bank, Mohammed Awad.

The Israeli military at the time said he was "suspected of advancing terror attacks" and that he was operating on behalf of Hamas, also without providing evidence. Awad remains in detention.