"Inside Gaza," a documentary that follows journalists from global news agency AFP after the start of the Gaza war, received the Best Documentary Film award at Montreal's Cinemania Film Festival.

Directed by Helene Lam Trong, the 72-minute film follows the daily lives of four AFP journalists who bear witness to the difficulties of reporting in a war-torn territory largely closed off to international media.

The film is compiled from material produced by the team on the ground, as well as from interviews conducted after they left.

The film also won the People's Choice Award at the festival on Saturday.

Adel Zaanoun, AFP's Gaza bureau chief and one of the film's four protagonists, accepted the awards in Montreal.

He dedicated the win to all the journalists "killed in this crazy and dirty war in Gaza" and to those "who still work on the ground without food, without water, without internet, without anything."

He called on people worldwide to "continue to support journalists not only in Gaza," but "everywhere for media freedom."

The film has won multiple international awards and is eligible for Oscar contention.

Israel's genocidal war on Gaza since October 2023 has killed more than 74,000 people, mostly civilians, and pulverized swathes of the territory.