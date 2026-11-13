Reports of a possible US aid cut to Israel is bringing the topic of US aid to Egypt back to the centre of discussion in Cairo.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump said that he had agreed with Benjamin Netanyahu, outgoing prime minister of Israel and wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity, to stop the nearly $4 billion the US has been paying Israel annually by the end of this year.

"They don't need it, and we won't be paying Israel anymore," President Trump said.

"So it's just a wasted thing because we've already agreed that by the end of this year we won't be paying Israel," he added on November 3, a few hours ahead of the US mid-term elections, whose results are driving soul-searching inside the Republican Party about the damage Trump's policies in the past two years have wrought on the party's popularity.

Israel has been receiving around $3.8 billion in aid from the US annually since signing the peace treaty with Egypt in 1979.

Egypt too has been receiving less than half this amount of money ever since, even as this aid was slashed several times in those years because of US concerns over human rights conditions in the Arab country.

Egyptian analysts are debating the effect a possible US aid suspension would have on relations with Washington.

Egypt's former representative at the United Nations, Ambassador Moataz Ahmadin, expected newly-elected members of Congress to raise the aid issue sometime after they convene.

This will be particularly so, he argued, in the wake of actions taken by the Egyptian government recently against a number of independent local media and news outlets.

"The US president has, however, the power to veto decisions by Congress to impose sanctions on Egypt, against the background of human rights violations, including by slashing aid," said Ambassador Ahmadin.

Speaking to The New Arab, Ahmadin referred to US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, waiving a restriction on $320 million in military aid to Egypt in early October that had been previously withheld over human rights concerns as an example of what the administration can do in this regard.

In waiving the restriction on this amount of money, the US Secretary of State cited Egypt's help in dealing with Iran since the conflict with the Islamic Republic started in February this year.

"In case of a suspension of US aid, Egypt will be negatively affected, given its current tough economic conditions," Ahmadin said.

Growing likelihood

Anchored in the 1979 Egypt-Israel peace treaty, with the aim of incentivising and guaranteeing peace between these two former foes, US aid to Egypt has been an important aspect of relations between Cairo and Washington over the decades.

In 2025, Egypt received $1.3 billion in US military aid and $125 million in economic aid. While almost all of the aid goes to US arms manufacturers for the purchase of US arms and spare parts, it has been instrumental in Egypt's military upgrade operations.

Last year provided clear examples of this dependency. In July, the US Department of State approved a landmark $4.67 billion Foreign Military Sale to Egypt for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System. The deal involved RTX Corporation, one of the world's largest multinational aerospace and defence conglomerates.

That same year, Egypt also partnered with Boeing, a major American aerospace defence contractor, to overhaul its Apache attack helicopter fleet.

But an aid suspension is likely due to recent political changes in the US after the midterm elections, which may herald a shift in Washington's relations with Cairo, analysts said.

Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed has called for reducing financial support to regimes with a poor human rights record.

While backing the possible aid suspension to Israel, Abdul also called for cutting aid to Egypt, blasting the Egyptian government for performing poorly on human rights.

"I would hate that someone would assume that I would be Ok with the human rights abuses of the government of Egypt simply because I share the ethnicity of the majority of people who are in Egypt," he told the American morning news and political show, Morning Joe, which airs on the cable news and political commentary channel, MS Now, on November 5.

A US aid cut to Egypt, analysts in Cairo said, would mark a major shift in US strategies towards the Arab country, for decades viewed as a cornerstone of US policies in the region.

Ambassador Ahmadin expected Cairo to react calmly and wisely in case of such a scenario.

"Egypt won't likely seek any escalation until conditions change and allow for the aid to be released once more," Ambassador Ahmadin said.

Cairo has always cooperated with the US, especially when this serves its own national strategic interests, preserving the peace with Israel, safeguarding maritime traffic through the Suez Canal and playing a major stabilizing role in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The two sides also cooperate in counterterrorism, while Egypt has been playing a principal role in defusing tensions between Israel and the Palestinians, especially in Gaza. It is now mainly responsible for sustaining the people of the war-ravaged territory, being the only gateway for humanitarian aid into it.

In recent months, Egypt has also been extending a helping hand in putting a lid on tensions between the US and Iran, working alongside Pakistani and Qatari diplomats to help the two sides find a common ground.

Related Why Egyptians are celebrating Abdul El-Sayed's US Senate victory Society

Defence fallout

Egypt-US relations keep moving forward steadily, demonstrating a mutual commitment to maintaining ties.

Earlier this month, the two countries signed their first framework agreement on "Strategic Objective", with pledged US contributions amounting to $625 million over a period of five years.

The agreement aims to modernize key sectors of the Egyptian economy, including high-tech industries, and boost US investment in Egypt, according to Chargé d’Affaires at the US embassy in Cairo, Robert Silverman.

Nevertheless, following Trump's announcement that Washington may stop its annual aid to Israel, Executive Director of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy Robert Satloff warned Egypt and Jordan, both annual US aid recipients, against a similar fate.

"I just returned from Amman and Cairo where I warned everyone I spoke with that zeroing out US aid to Israel was a matter of 'when' not 'whether'," Satoloff said on November 3 .

"That would have huge implications for US aid to Jordan and Egypt, whose allotments are far more important to those countries politically and financially. I hope they were listening," he wrote on X.

This is probably why Cairo appears to be worried. On 10 November, Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty described the military assistance as an integral part of the strategic partnership with the US.

"We hope and we are confident that this will continue," he told the French news channel France 24.

He revealed that he would travel to Washington within the coming days, and meet the leadership of the US Congress from the the Republican and the Democratic parties.

"The Foreign Military Financing will continue as part of this strategic partnership," he added.

Analysts are mulling over the cost for Egypt from a US aid cut at the military and defence levels, in addition to the far-reaching consequences for Egypt which is heavily dependent on this aid.

They expected the Egyptian army to bear most of the burden, especially with US military aid traditionally covering routine maintenance, upgrade and part replacement for Egypt's heavy arsenal of F-16 fighter jets, M1A1 Abrams tanks and Apache helicopters.

An aid suspension would also leave Egypt liable for contract cancellation fees with American defence contractors and add to the possibility of the US scaling back or halting military exercises and specialised anti-terrorism training with the Egyptian army.

Political analyst Mohamed Rabie al-Dehi said a reconsideration of the aid policy is highly likely in the light of the changing makeup of Congress.

"But it's important to note that Egypt has been diversifying its political and defence partnerships for a long time now, which means that it will always have alternatives," al-Dehi said.

"Yet, its ability to get part replacement for US equipment will remain a major challenge," he told TNA.