The International Committee of the Red Cross said it had delivered on Wednesday medical supplies into Taiz for the first time in weeks since the Iran-backed Houthis surrounded the Yemeni city.

Houthi fighters have encircled Taiz since early October, blocking the road that links it to Aden, the interim seat of the Saudi-backed, internationally recognised government.

The United Nations has repeatedly sounded the alarm over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Taiz, where Houthis have restricted the entry of basic supplies. The group has denied besieging the city.

The ICRC "delivered four trucks of essential medical supplies to Taiz city, including surgical kits to help hospitals treat weapon-wounded patients", it said in a statement.

"This is the ICRC's first delivery of medical supplies to hospitals in Taiz City since 23 September, just before the intensification of fighting in the area," ICRC spokesman Hachem Osseiran told AFP.

"The current situation makes this delivery of medical supplies to Taiz city an important development in our efforts to address urgent humanitarian needs," he added.

"But we must be clear: this delivery cannot meet all the needs of the population."

The World Health Organization said hospitals in Taiz governorate were struggling to maintain life-saving services, faced with critical shortages of fuel, oxygen, medicine and medical supplies.

Fuel shortages were threatening oxygen production, emergency transport and vaccine cold chains.

UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher had on Monday urged the warring parties to open roads to allow aid into Taiz.

"Roads are closed and supplies are running out. Water production has halved. Food prices have soared by at least 50 percent. Hospitals are running out of fuel and medicines," he said.

"We have food and medicine ready to move... Open the roads and let them through. Civilians cannot be held hostage by the fighting," he added.

The Houthis and the Yemeni government have exchanged daily attacks since a years long truce fell apart over the summer.

Later, the Houthis declared a maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia and began hitting its ships, territory and oil facilities, before seizing Yemen's entire Red Sea coast in a lightning campaign. The Houthis have in turn reported frequent Saudi airstrikes.

Yemen has been reeling from war since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, with a Saudi-led coalition entering the conflict a year later in support of the government.