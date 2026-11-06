How likely is Pete Hegseth to be impeached over the Iran war?

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US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth could face impeachment over the Iran war as early as next week, with Republican lawmakers increasingly questioning his leadership following their party's crushing midterm election defeat.

Republican Congressman Thomas Massie intends to force a vote when the House of Representatives reconvenes on 9 November, accusing Hegseth of violating congressional war powers by conducting military operations against Iran without authorisation.

Although the Republican-controlled House previously appeared unlikely to approve impeachment, the party's electoral defeat has raised questions about whether enough lawmakers might now break ranks.

If the effort fails, Hegseth could face a renewed threat in January, when Democrats take control of both chambers of Congress.

But how likely is impeachment, and could it actually force him from office?

What is Hegseth accused of?

Massie introduced eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth on 15 September, including three specifically concerning the Iran war.

He alleges that Hegseth violated the War Powers Resolution of 1973 by conducting hostilities without congressional authorisation, continuing operations beyond the law's prescribed time limits and disregarding congressional attempts to end the fighting.

Related What Trump's US midterm defeat means for the Iran war Analysis

The legislation generally requires presidents to terminate unauthorised military operations within 60 days, with a possible additional 30 days for withdrawal, unless Congress authorises their continuation.

Massie argues that the administration's military campaign against Iran has exceeded those limits without the necessary approval.

The Trump administration disputes allegations that the war is unlawful, arguing that the president possesses the constitutional authority to conduct the operations.

Hegseth rejected the impeachment effort in a video released on Thursday, while President Donald Trump has publicly defended his defence secretary.

Could Hegseth be impeached next week?

The immediate question is whether Massie can secure sufficient support in the outgoing Republican-controlled House.

His impeachment resolution is privileged, allowing him to force congressional consideration without the usual approval of Republican leaders.

House Democrats are expected to support impeachment, meaning only a small number of Republican defections could be sufficient to pass the measure.

CNN reported on Thursday that multiple Republican sources believe the resolution could succeed, suggesting that Hegseth's political position has weakened following Tuesday's elections.

However, public Republican support remains limited, and lawmakers could still vote to reject or otherwise dispose of the resolution.

Massie has argued that retiring or defeated Republican lawmakers may feel less pressure to remain loyal to Trump, potentially making them more willing to support impeachment.

A successful House vote would formally impeach Hegseth, but would not automatically remove him from office.

What happens when Democrats take control?

If Hegseth survives the immediate challenge and remains in office, the incoming Congress could present a more substantial threat.

Democrats are projected to hold a comfortable House majority when the new Congress convenes on 3 January, meaning they would no longer need Republican votes to impeach him.

Democratic lawmakers have already indicated that they intend to investigate the administration's decision to attack Iran, the conduct of the military campaign and Hegseth's management of the Pentagon.

Such investigations could produce additional evidence relevant to impeachment proceedings, although Democrats would still need to decide whether to pursue formal charges.

Their majority would make impeachment procedurally easier, but it would not guarantee that party leaders would prioritise it.

Could Hegseth actually be removed?

This is where the prospects become considerably more difficult.

Under the US Constitution, the House can impeach a federal official by a simple majority, but conviction and removal require a two-thirds majority in the Senate.

With 100 senators, that ordinarily means 67 votes if all are present.

Even if Democrats secure their projected maximum of 56 Senate seats, they would still need at least 11 Republicans to support conviction, assuming every senator votes.

That would require a major revolt against Trump within his own party, something that remains unlikely despite growing Republican criticism of the Iran war.

Some Republican lawmakers have expressed concerns about Hegseth's leadership, but dissatisfaction with his performance does not necessarily translate into willingness to remove him through impeachment.

The likeliest distinction, therefore, is between the growing possibility that Hegseth could be impeached by the House and the much smaller prospect of his conviction by the Senate.

Even if he survives, impeachment proceedings could expose the administration to sustained congressional scrutiny over the legality and conduct of its war against Iran.