Israeli forces have seized Syrian civilians from their homes and farmland, transferred them to a detention system notorious for its treatment of Palestinians, and left families searching for relatives whose whereabouts remain concealed, a new investigation has found.

The Syria Justice and Accountability Centre’s (SJAC) report, Taken in the Night, draws on 23 interviews, field monitoring and open-source research to document arbitrary detention, enforced disappearance and treatment amounting to torture in several cases. It places those abuses within Israel’s expanding occupation of southern Syria following Bashar al-Assad’s fall in December 2024.

Salma Daoudi, SJAC’s research and policy officer and the report’s lead author, told The New Arab that the arrests served purposes extending beyond individual interrogations.

"I think that these detainees themselves have become leverage," she said, warning that their fate was becoming entangled with negotiations over Syrian territory and sovereignty.

The UN Commission of Inquiry, in findings presented in September this year, identified 49 individuals, including two children, who had been detained by Israeli forces on Syrian territory.

Israel has occupied the Syrian Golan Heights since 1967. After Assad’s overthrow, its forces seized the UN-monitored buffer zone established under the 1974 disengagement agreement and advanced into further parts of Quneitra and western Daraa, establishing ten military positions.

Israel describes its deployment as temporary and denies that it constitutes occupation. SJAC, however, concludes that its effective control over parts of southern Syria triggers the obligations of an occupying power, regardless of how Israel characterises its presence.

The report documents the establishment of ten military positions, as well as military roads, checkpoints, restrictions on access to farmland, home demolitions and displacement alongside the arrests. These measures have progressively undermined residents’ ability to move freely and sustain their livelihoods.

Daoudi said Israel increasingly treated the occupied Golan and newly seized Syrian areas "as one operational territory", folding southern Syria into its wider security framework.

The detention practices, she argued, demonstrated an effort "to really exercise direct and indirect forms of control over the population".

Arrests as a means of control

SJAC documented arrests of shepherds, farmers and children, including a 14-year-old who was detained while tending sheep. Other civilians were taken during pre-dawn raids involving large military forces, dogs and drone surveillance.

Witnesses described men being stripped, children held at gunpoint and families' phones being confiscated. One woman reported suffering a miscarriage shortly after her husband’s arrest, which she attributed to the distress caused by the raid.

Some operations appeared to have been planned around detailed information about particular households. Former detainees described interrogators using photographs and satellite imagery, which Daoudi described as "extremely worrying".

"[Israel] even knows the barber that the person goes to, for instance, which shows the extent of its stronghold and command of the information."

While questioning focused on alleged connections to Hezbollah, Iran and Russia, other arrests occurred as civilians carried out ordinary activities.

Daoudi said this unpredictability itself imposed restrictions on daily life.

"Some of them are really terrorised and very worried because of this arbitrariness that I think is really designed to cement and project control."

The report traces three detention routes: confinement at military positions inside Syria, transfer to Sde Teiman inside Israel, and onward movement into Israeli Prison Service facilities, including Ofer in the occupied West Bank and Nafha and Negev prisons.

For their families, those transfers can mean months without official confirmation of a relative’s whereabouts. Some have only managed to obtain their first information through released Palestinian prisoners, lawyers or human rights organisations.

Torture and detainees used in military exercises

At Sde Teiman, former Syrian detainees described being stripped of their names and assigned numbers, forced into stress positions, threatened with firearms and subjected to stun grenades. Their accounts mirror abuses previously documented against Palestinian detainees at the facility.

One man interviewed by SJAC described interrogation about supposed connections inside Syria.

"I had no such knowledge, but that made no difference," he told investigators.

Among the most disturbing allegations is the use of detainees in Israeli military training exercises, including simulated arrests and hostage-rescue operations.

"They’re using the detainees as stunts, or as props," Daoudi said.

She stressed that such treatment served no interrogation purpose, describing it as "using detainees and humiliating them further".

The report also records accounts of infectious skin diseases, including scabies, and an absence of medical care. SJAC concludes that several documented practices amount to torture or cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment.

The transfer of protected civilians from occupied Syrian territory into Israel is prohibited under the Fourth Geneva Convention. Unlawful transfer, unlawful confinement and torture or inhuman treatment can constitute grave breaches and war crimes.

Accountability beyond security negotiations

Despite mounting documentation, the avenues for criminal accountability remain constrained. Neither Syria nor Israel is party to the Rome Statute, and the International Criminal Court lacks general territorial jurisdiction over crimes committed in Syria without another recognised jurisdictional basis.

Daoudi identified prosecutions through national courts exercising universal jurisdiction as a potentially more realistic route, provided investigators could establish identifiable suspects and admissible evidence.

Meanwhile, Damascus has raised detainees’ cases through wider US-mediated security negotiations. SJAC warns that families still lack a permanent, coordinated mechanism to obtain information and pursue individual cases.

Daoudi said tracing detainees, informing relatives and providing legal and psychological support must continue independently of diplomatic progress.

"It cannot stop when, for instance, negotiations with Israel stall."

She called for a dedicated Syrian mechanism to centralise cases and give families a reliable point of contact, working with civil society organisations that already have their trust.

For Daoudi, the central danger is that civilians’ freedom becomes another bargaining instrument in negotiations over the occupation.

"The release of civilians," she said, "cannot and should not be used as currency in these negotiations".