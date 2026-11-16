Welcome,

Here are the updates so far:

- Houthi fighters have seized territory on Yemen's southern coast after Saudi-backed government forces fell back to defend Aden, military sources said on Monday, as residents expressed fear of further advances by the Iran-allied group towards the city.

- Saudi Arabia on Monday dismissed the commander of a military coalition it set up to back the Yemeni government against the Houthis, after a stunning string of victories claimed by the Iran-backed fighters.

- Israel struck a mountainous area in eastern Lebanon on Monday, according to Lebanese state media, with the Israeli military saying it was targeting a shipment of weapons headed for Hezbollah.

- The group representing international media in Israel and the Palestinian territories voiced alarm Monday over Israeli forces' arrest of an Agence France-Presse (AFP) freelancer in the West Bank, urging his release unless evidence is presented.

And so we continue our live coverage of the day...