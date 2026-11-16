Houthis seize ground on Yemen's southern coast, Israeli strikes target Lebanon

MENA
Live Story

The New Arab Staff & Agencies
16 November, 2026
Last Update
16 November, 2026 16:30 PM

Welcome,

Here are the updates so far:

- Houthi fighters have seized territory on Yemen's southern coast after Saudi-backed government forces fell back to defend Aden, military sources said on Monday, as residents expressed fear of further advances by the Iran-allied group towards the city.

- Saudi Arabia on Monday dismissed the commander of a military coalition it set up to back the Yemeni government against the Houthis, after a stunning string of victories claimed by the Iran-backed fighters.

- Israel struck a mountainous area in eastern Lebanon on Monday, according to Lebanese state media, with the Israeli military saying it was targeting a shipment of weapons headed for Hezbollah.

 - The group representing international media in Israel and the Palestinian territories voiced alarm Monday over Israeli forces' arrest of an Agence France-Presse (AFP) freelancer in the West Bank, urging his release unless evidence is presented.

And so we continue our live coverage of the day...

Araqchi discussed regional peace, security with Pakistan
4:29 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
share

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Asim Munir, the army chief of key mediator Pakistan, discussed challenges to regional peace and security on Monday, according to Araqchi's Telegram account.

Pakistan is a key interlocutor between the United States and Iran. Its earlier mediation efforts resulted in an interim peace agreement ​signed in ⁠June, but the Islamabad Memorandum soon faltered amid renewed hostilities between Iran and the US.

International media voice alarm over Israel arrest of journo
3:48 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
share

The group representing international media in Israel and the Palestinian territories voiced alarm Monday over Israeli forces' arrest of an Agence France-Presse (AFP) freelancer in the West Bank, urging his release unless evidence is presented.

The Foreign Press Association (FPA) expressed "deep concern" over the arrest in a pre-dawn raid Sunday of Mohammad Ateeq, a video contributor for the international news agency around the northern city of Jenin.

"The army says he is 'suspected of terror ties', but it has given no evidence, filed no charges and held him incommunicado," it said.

"The FPA calls on the army to present evidence or release Ateeq immediately.

"In the meantime, we call on the authorities to ensure his safety, access to a lawyer and allow his family to visit him."

Saudi Arabia dismisses commander of anti-Houthi coalition
3:00 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
share

Saudi Arabia on Monday dismissed the commander of a military coalition it set up to back the Yemeni government against the Houthis, after a stunning string of victories claimed by the Iran-backed fighters.

The announcement came a day after the Houthis advanced to an area around 60 kilometres (37 miles) from the city of Aden, the interim seat of the Saudi-backed internationally recognised government.

Fahd bin Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al-Salman had been appointed to head the coalition's operations in August 2024. In recent weeks, Yemeni government forces have suffered a series of back-to-back defeats.

Related Articles

Mauritania, railroad track, freight train
Strait of Hormuz
Analysis
Live Story

Beyond Hormuz: Why the Gulf is betting on a regional railway

Hezbollah flag seen in Qanarit following Israeli airstrike
Lebanon
MENA
Live Story

US envoy says Lebanon's Hezbollah should disarm 'voluntarily'

Litani_river
Lebanon-Israel conflict
Environment and Climate
Live Story

Lebanon's Litani River runs red and black amid Israeli attacks

Tags
 

Recommended for You

Loading recommendations...

More In News