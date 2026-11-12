Houthis deny targeting Mecca amid Saudi missile interceptions

Yemen's Houthi movement has denied targeting Mecca after Saudi Arabia said it intercepted drones heading towards Islam's holiest city, while debris from two ballistic missiles fell in parts of the surrounding province.

The Saudi-led military coalition said on Wednesday that its air defences had destroyed three cruise missiles headed towards Riyadh and two drones launched towards the Mecca and southern regions of Saudi Arabia. It also reported intercepting two missiles directed towards the west of the kingdom.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree rejected the allegation that the group had attempted to strike Mecca, describing the Saudi account as false and insisting that Houthi operations were directed at oil infrastructure and military installations.

Saree said the group had instead launched a drone attack against an oil pumping station in Yanbu, on Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast, and fired three cruise missiles at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

Saudi authorities did not confirm an attack on the Yanbu facility. The competing claims about the intended targets could not be independently verified.

Early on Thursday, Saudi civil defence reported a separate incident involving two ballistic missiles it said had been launched towards the Mecca region and intercepted by Saudi air defences.

Saudi state television identified two places where debris fell: Sabuhah village, approximately 35 kilometres northeast of the Grand Mosque, and Wadi al-Maghmas, about 21 kilometres east of the mosque.

Saudi civil defence called the alleged targeting of civilian sites a violation of international humanitarian law.

The Houthis had not issued a specific response to the latest report of falling missile debris by early Thursday, although they have repeatedly denied targeting either Mecca or Medina, the two holiest cities in Islam.

Mecca is home to the Kaaba and the Grand Mosque and is the destination of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Allegations that it has been deliberately targeted have particular religious and political sensitivity across the Muslim world.

Renewed fighting across Yemen

The latest Saudi-Houthi war of words comes amid intense fighting in Yemen following the September breakdown of the truce that had largely frozen the conflict since 2022.

The Houthis, who control the capital Sanaa and much of northern Yemen, say their missile and drone strikes against Saudi Arabia are retaliation for Saudi attacks on areas under their control.

Riyadh has intensified air strikes against Houthi positions, while the group has attacked or claimed attacks against airports, oil facilities and military installations. Saudi air defences also reported intercepting missiles aimed at Riyadh on Tuesday.

An attack on King Khalid International Airport last month killed 13 people and injured more than 300, according to Reuters. On Sunday, an attack attributed to the Houthis damaged a Saudi Aramco administrative building in Riyadh.

Fighting has also continued inside Yemen. Forces loyal to the internationally recognised government, which is backed by Saudi Arabia, claimed on Wednesday to have killed or wounded 138 Houthi fighters in attacks across several provinces, while the Houthis said they had struck a Saudi-backed military command facility in Aden's al-Buraiqa district. Neither side's battlefield claims could be independently verified.

The human cost is rising. The World Health Organisation said fighting had killed 2,098 people and wounded 9,657 as of 8 November, while more than 320,000 people had been displaced since the beginning of August.

The renewed fighting has also raised concerns over shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the strategic passage connecting the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.