Follow us as a Preferred Source on Google

Welcome,

Here are the updates so far:

Yemen's Houthis have reported advanced further towards the southern city of Aden, with reports of major clashes across Marib and al-Jawf regions



As the USS Theodore Roosevelt arrived to the rejoin, joining two other aircraft carriers operating in the region, fears of new strikes on Iran have intensified



Multiple tankers have hit mines along the Strait of Hormuz, with the Iranian navy warning commercial vessels against taking "fake American routes"



Israeli attacks continue on Gaza and southern Lebanon, despite any supposed ceasefire agreements



And so we continue our live coverage of the day...