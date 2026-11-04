Dozens of newly recruited soldiers were killed and wounded in a Houthi attack on a military training camp near Qataba, in northern Yemen's al-Dhale governorate, on Wednesday morning.

Military sources in al-Dhale told The New Arab that the death toll among the recruits could exceed 25, with dozens more wounded. The soldiers were undergoing training at the Al-Ulala camp, west of Qataba city in the north-western part of the governorate, when the Houthis launched a missile attack as they gathered for training.

The sources explained that the recruits were being trained for military operations and belonged to military and security units and formations affiliated with Ibb governorate.

According to field sources and eyewitnesses, rescue operations have been hampered by a shortage of ambulances and the limited capacity of hospitals in al-Dhale. The governorate's field hospital is under severe pressure and lacks essential medical supplies and equipment.

Local hospitals are unable to accommodate the large number of dead and wounded, with even their mortuary facilities struggling to cope.

The attack has sparked widespread public anger in al-Dhale over what residents described as negligence by military and security commanders in the governorate and on the front lines, with criticism focused on the decision by military brigade commanders to establish training centres in camps close to front lines, leaving them exposed to attack.

The anger comes despite warnings issued by several military leaders following recent Houthi missile strikes in other areas, with the latest such attack targeting the Al-Alam military camp, east of Ataq city, capital of Shabwa province, last month. The strike left more than 75 people dead and over 200 wounded.