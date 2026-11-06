A shortage of fuel, oxygen, medicines, and medical supplies is threatening to trigger an imminent humanitarian crisis in neonatal and premature baby units in Taiz, southwestern Yemen.

The shortages, caused by the Houthi blockade and restrictions on the flow of supplies, come amid the wider deterioration of the healthcare sector and urgent appeals to save the lives of thousands of patients and newborn babies.

The danger facing newborns in Taiz is no longer limited to complications arising from premature birth or illnesses requiring treatment in medical incubators.

It is increasingly linked to hospitals' ability to keep the incubators running, amid shortages of essential fuel and supplies, as well as difficulties bringing essential provisions into the city because of the blockade imposed by the Houthis, which has worsened following the latest military escalation.

Abdul Aleem Abdullah, a Taiz resident, was racing against time to get his newborn daughter to hospital, amid challenges created by the military escalation and tightening siege on the region.

But after managing to reach the hospital, he faced an even greater shock: no incubator was available because of an oxygen shortage and insufficient fuel to operate medical equipment.

After enduring an agonising wait, Abdullah took his daughter away to search for another option. Just hours later, the baby died. Her death ended the hopes of a father who had eagerly awaited her birth but was unable to secure the medical care needed to save her.

"I would look at my baby daughter and feel that my soul lived inside her. I tried everything possible to save her, but I was unable to do anything, even to secure an incubator," Abdullah told The New Arab.

"We are living through a real humanitarian catastrophe, while the world turns a blind eye to the suffering of Yemenis," he added.

Yemeni-Swedish Hospital faces worsening crisis

Abdullah's tragedy illustrates part of the crisis facing neonatal and NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Units) units across Taiz. The problem is no longer confined to shortages of beds or medical equipment, but has extended to the lack of resources needed to operate them.

Hospitals are also struggling to admit new cases and provide care for existing patients.

The neonatal unit at Taiz's Yemeni-Swedish Motherhood and Childhood Hospital (Taiz's main maternal care facility) is facing an escalating crisis that threatens the lives of premature infants, while families struggle to even reach the hospital and cover treatment and transport costs because of the Houthi blockade.

Figures from the unit reveal a sharp decline in its capacity to provide medical care. The number of functioning incubators has fallen from 40 to just 10, while the number of babies admitted each month has dropped from around 150-170 before the blockade to approximately 50 currently.

The unit's monthly revenue has also fallen from around 60 million Yemeni rials (approximately $254,000 at the official exchange rate, or $39,000 at Taiz's market rate) to less than 15 million rials (around $64,000 officially, or $9,700 at the market rate).

The hospital expanded its incubator department last May with support from the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), receiving 10 new incubators and bringing the total number to 43. However, the arrival of the additional equipment did not prevent the number of operational incubators from falling as the fuel and supply crisis intensified.

The blockade of vital supply routes by the Houthis and ongoing armed clashes around the city have triggered a severe fuel crisis, jeopardising life-support systems and leaving neonatal and NICU units operating with extremely limited resources [Hamza Mustafa/Anadolu via Getty]

Severe shortage of resources

Adel al-Rassas, a member of the hospital's medical staff, told The New Arab: "We are working with extremely limited resources, which negatively affect the medical services we provide. Our main problem is not a shortage of incubators as much as a lack of the means to operate them. We are facing shortages of fuel and oxygen, and because of this, the hospital is at risk of closure."

The crisis is not simply about equipment that can be repaired later. It poses a direct threat to babies whose bodies cannot regulate their temperature or breathe normally. Some require continuous medical monitoring, feeding, oxygen and specialised care.

Premature babies are particularly vulnerable to health complications, including underdeveloped lungs, breathing difficulties, an inability to regulate body temperature, infections and other complications.

An incubator cannot therefore be treated as an ordinary bed that can easily be replaced. It is part of an integrated treatment system requiring an uninterrupted electricity supply, oxygen, medicines and medical equipment, alongside round-the-clock supervision by healthcare staff.

With only 10 incubators operating at the Yemeni-Swedish Hospital, the risk of delays in admitting new cases is growing, particularly if the number of babies requiring intensive care continues to rise. Shortages of medical staff and supplies further complicate efforts to care for babies already in the unit.

Hospitals are also struggling to secure sufficient fuel for their generators because of difficulties bringing fuel into Taiz and the high cost of transportation. A 20-litre gallon of fuel has stabilised at around 50,000 rials ($32 at the market exchange rate in Taiz), after previously reaching 90,000 rials. The dollar is worth around 1,550 rials.

This is placing additional pressure on healthcare facilities already suffering from declining revenues and limited assistance.

On 26 October, the Yemeni-Swedish Hospital administration appealed to government authorities and humanitarian and international organisations to intervene urgently, warning that continued shortages threatened to shut down incubators and related services.

There is also an urgent need to guarantee the delivery of supplies through safe routes, away from military disputes and restrictions obstructing the movement of civilians and humanitarian aid.

Hospitals face risk of closure and service disruption

Taiz Deputy Governor for Health and Environmental Affairs Dr Ilan Abdul Haq warned The New Arab of the repercussions of "the humanitarian and health catastrophe threatening the lives of thousands of people in the governorate".

"More than 20 healthcare facilities have already completely ceased operations, while the remaining hospitals and medical facilities face the risk of closure and successive shutdowns in the coming days if the crisis is not urgently addressed," she said.

Abdul Haq said the greatest danger currently centred on incubator departments for premature and newborn babies, as well as kidney failure patients and intensive care units.

She stressed that continued service interruptions or fuel shortages in these vital departments would mean "certain death for patients and children whose lives depend on medical equipment remaining operational".

Regarding possible solutions, Abdul Haq said the authorities were trying to secure essential supplies through purchases from local markets. However, this option faced considerable difficulties because of steep price hikes amid the country's deteriorating economic and living conditions.

She called for urgent international intervention, urging the UN and the international community to exert serious and effective pressure on the Houthis to immediately allow the passage of medicines and fuel destined for hospitals and ease restrictions on the movement of supplies, in order to save thousands of patients and children in Taiz.

Healthcare sector deteriorates further

The incubator crisis comes amid a broader deterioration in Taiz's healthcare sector, which Governor Nabil Shamsan has warned threatens the continuation of services at 12 hospitals and 18 health centres. A further 120 healthcare facilities have completely stopped operating and 66 have partially ceased operations in districts controlled by the Houthi group.

During a press briefing on 28 October, Shamsan said available stocks of emergency medicines and medical supplies had fallen to 30%, fuel stocks to 5% and oxygen reserves to just 2%. The figures reflect the enormous pressure facing healthcare facilities and their ability to continue providing services.

Taysir al-Samai, media official at the Taiz Health Office, told The New Arab that the city's deteriorating healthcare situation had reached a "catastrophic and extremely bad" stage.

He said hospitals were facing unprecedented pressure while operating at the minimum of their capacity. The consequences of the war and ongoing blockade, combined with large numbers of wounded people, injured patients, kidney failure sufferers and people with chronic illnesses, had placed an additional burden on medical facilities.

The developments come amid escalating military confrontations and the closure of major roads, including the Taiz-Aden highway, which has been shut since 3 October.

Restrictions on movement are now affecting departments that cannot afford interruptions, including intensive care units, dialysis centres and neonatal incubators. With medical and fuel stocks dwindling, hospitals have been left with increasingly limited options, while impoverished families cannot afford treatment or seek alternatives outside the city.

As appeals continue for roads to be reopened and the flow of supplies guaranteed, the lives of premature babies remain dependent on hospitals' ability to keep their incubators running. For these infants, the shutdown of medical equipment is not simply a technical failure: it means losing their chance at life before it has even begun.