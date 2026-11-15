Follow us as a Preferred Source on Google

Welcome to our live blog of the latest developments in the Middle East

Here are some of the latest updates:

- Yemen's Houthis said on Sunday they targeted the King Khalid International Airport and a financial centre in the Saudi capital Riyadh with two ballistic missiles.

- The Houthis killed eight people in a missile attack near Aden in southern Yemen, as government forces retreated from fighting near the Red Sea to defend the interim capital.

- Yemen's Houthis on Sunday released 600 members of government forces held since hostilities resumed in July, the International Committee of the Red Cross said.

- Bahrain said it intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial attacks targeting US bases, the first such interceptions by its air defences since September.

- Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Sunday that a supertanker carrying over two million barrels of oil had sunk after it struck a mine and caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz.