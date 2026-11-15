Iran's navy said on Sunday night that an oil tanker caught fire after striking a naval mine east of the Strait of Hormuz, state media reported.
Reuters could not independently verify the report.
Welcome to our live blog of the latest developments in the Middle East
Here are some of the latest updates:
- Yemen's Houthis said on Sunday they targeted the King Khalid International Airport and a financial centre in the Saudi capital Riyadh with two ballistic missiles.
- The Houthis killed eight people in a missile attack near Aden in southern Yemen, as government forces retreated from fighting near the Red Sea to defend the interim capital.
- Yemen's Houthis on Sunday released 600 members of government forces held since hostilities resumed in July, the International Committee of the Red Cross said.
- Bahrain said it intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial attacks targeting US bases, the first such interceptions by its air defences since September.
- Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Sunday that a supertanker carrying over two million barrels of oil had sunk after it struck a mine and caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran's navy said on Sunday night that an oil tanker caught fire after striking a naval mine east of the Strait of Hormuz, state media reported.
Reuters could not independently verify the report.
Australia, Britain, Canada and Italy on Sunday urged Israel to allow "rapid and unimpeded" humanitarian access to Gaza, calling the situation on the ground "dire".
"We today urge the Government of Israel to stop the delays now and allow immediate, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access throughout Gaza," the countries said in a joint statement.
The Israeli military on Sunday published a video of a tunnel in the southern Lebanese village of Majdal Zoun it said it detonated.
"During operations in the town of Majdal Zoun, [Israeli] forces, working alongside troops from the Yahalom engineering unit, destroyed an underground passage measuring approximately 35 metres in length and containing two living quarters," the military wrote on X.
Israeli forces occupy large parts of southern Lebanon and have destroyed several tunnels and other military infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah, as well as civilian infrastructure. Dozens of towns and villages in the "security zone" have been razed.
الجيش الإسرائيلي ينشر فيديو يقول إنه لنفق عثر عليه في بلدة مجدل زون جنوبي لبنان https://t.co/3Ttjo1NkvJ— Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) November 15, 2026
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Sunday they targeted the King Khalid International Airport and a financial centre in the Saudi capital Riyadh with two ballistic missiles.
There was no immediate Saudi confirmation.
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said on Sunday it had intercepted two ballistic missiles launched by the Iran-backed group towards the capital.
"Air defences intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi terrorist militia toward Riyadh," coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki posted on X.
He earlier said in separate posts that Saudi air defences had destroyed two drones in the country's eastern region.
Yemen's Houthis killed eight people in a missile attack near Aden on Sunday, sources told AFP, as government forces retreated from fighting near the Red Sea to defend the interim capital.
The military said in a statement it was redeploying troops from the strategic Bab al-Mandab strait area to reinforce forces "where current circumstances require", with securing Aden and nearby provinces taking priority.
The Houthi missile attack killed eight and wounded 12 others at a checkpoint in neighbouring Lahj province, according to military and government sources, who requested anonymity.
Israeli forces on Sunday arrested an AFP stringer in the West Bank in a nighttime raid on his home, the army and his wife said.
Mohammad Ateeq, 34, a video journalist who has contributed to AFP for three years in the West Bank, was blindfolded and taken away from his home in the northern town of Burqin, near Jenin, said his wife, Ansam Ateeq.
She said that Israeli troops stormed in at 1:30 am even though he had agreed to open the door himself.
"Despite Mohammad calling out, 'I'll open!', they continued to smash the door until it was forced off its hinges. More than 10 soldiers stormed inside to search the premises, while others remained stationed outside," she said.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy said two tankers had suffered explosions and were on fire after striking naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz, according to a statement carried by Iranian state media.
Reuters could not independently verify the report.
Yemen's Houthis on Sunday released 600 members of government forces held since hostilities resumed in July, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said.
In Sanaa, the chairman of the commission in charge of prisoner affairs, Abdelkader al-Mourtada, called it "the largest unilateral prisoner release and pardon operation in the history of the conflict".
"Six hundred people detained in connection with the conflict in Yemen were unilaterally released today by authorities in Sanaa," said the ICRC statement.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Sunday that a supertanker carrying over two million barrels of oil had sunk after it struck a mine and caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz.
The ship was one of two that hit mines while transiting the vital trade corridor, the Guards said, but there was no independent confirmation of the incidents.
Since the outbreak of the Middle East war in late February, Tehran has heavily restricted traffic through the strategic waterway, insisting vessels use routes authorised by the Islamic republic.
Five people were killed and eight others wounded in a missile attack by Yemen's Houthis on Sunday near Aden, the government's interim capital, four sources told AFP.
Three military sources and a government source, all requesting anonymity, confirmed the toll in the attack on a checkpoint in Khor Omeira, Lahj province.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi will travel to Muscat on Tuesday for talks with his Omani counterpart, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported, citing foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei.
Yemeni forces fighting for the internationally recognised Saudi-backed government said on Sunday that they were withdrawing from an area overlooking the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait, leaving the Iran-aligned Houthis in control.
The government's retreat from the Bab el-Mandeb area hands the Houthis greater leverage over the maritime chokepoint, creating a potent pressure point on global shipping while Iran continues to disrupt traffic through the Strait of Hormuz on the other side of the Arabian Peninsula.
This dual squeeze would further isolate Gulf oil producers from their main shipping routes.
The Bab el-Mandeb Strait is one of the world's most important and busiest routes for global seaborne commodity and goods shipments, particularly from Asia to Europe via Egypt's Suez Canal.
Twelve people were killed and 16 injured when a bus overturned in western Iran, state media said on Sunday.
The accident late on Saturday between Abdanan and Dehloran, near the Iraqi border, was under investigation, the IRNA news agency said.
"After a bus carrying employees of a gas refinery overturned, 12 people unfortunately lost their lives, and 16 were injured," IRNA said, citing a local official.
Authorities have warned the death toll could rise due to the severity of some of the injuries, the report said.
Iran has a poor road safety record. Traffic accidents claimed nearly 20,000 lives in the 12 months to March, the official Iranian Legal Medicine Organisation said in June.
Blasts echoed over Bahrain on Sunday as the tiny Gulf nation was rattled by the second Iranian drone attack in three days, ending a long lull in strikes during the Middle East war.
Sirens rang out, and authorities posted several alerts on social media urging residents to seek shelter, their first warnings since September.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they carried out a drone attack on a US radar system in the desert island state, which hosts US military facilities including a major naval base.
Bahrain's military said it intercepted the attacks, "preventing them from reaching their intended targets". The foreign ministry said air defence systems shot down Iranian drones.
The World Health Organisation warned on Friday of surging respiratory illnesses in Gaza, with worse expected after heavy rains flooded tens of thousands of tents housing displaced Palestinians.
“The numbers already show the pressure. Acute respiratory infections are 33,000 cases higher than at the same time last year,” Dr Reinhilde Van De Weerdt, WHO representative in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, told reporters in Geneva from Jerusalem.
Poor living conditions and severe overcrowding are driving up infections as Gaza's population is squeezed into an ever-smaller area, WHO said. The crunch has worsened as the Israeli military expands its control by advancing the "Yellow Line" - a demarcation established under October’s US-brokered ceasefire.
“That means people are living in more crowded conditions, where of course the spread between humans of a virus is much more prone to spread,” Van De Weerdt explained.
Hamas said on Sunday that a senior commander who helped plan and oversee the 7 October attacks on Israel had been killed in an Israeli airstrike, with the Israeli military confirming his death.
Samir Abu Younis, 53, the commander of the Rafah brigade, was killed on Saturday, said the Palestinian militant group's armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades.
The Israeli military said it had killed Abu Younis in a strike in the southern Gaza Strip overnight, adding that he had led the Rafah brigade since his predecessor, Nael Abu Obeid, was killed on 15 September.
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Sunday it had intercepted two Houthi ballistic missiles launched towards the Saudi capital Riyadh and three drones in the kingdom's oil-rich Eastern Province.
The Houthis, who control most of the populous parts of Yemen, have intensified attacks on the Saudi capital in recent days. A Houthi attack last week damaged an administrative building of the state oil company Saudi Aramco in Riyadh's financial hub.
The Eastern Province, the economic powerhouse of Saudi Arabia, has been subject to multiple attacks by Houthis in the past few weeks.