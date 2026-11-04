Dearborn, Michigan: Dearborn voters made history Tuesday with record turnout and strong support for Abdul El-Sayed, who is poised to become the first Arab and Muslim US senator.

The city saw its largest voter turnout in US midterm history, with lines around the blocks for both early and same-day voting, and by the end of election day Dearborn had run out of ballots.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, shortly before his race was called, El-Sayed framed his likely win as a triumph of people over big money and decency over hateful rhetoric.

"You gave us your state in democracy," he said. "They wanted an America that was too small for some of us. We know that America is big enough for all of us."

"Michigan, we built something bigger than a bank account. We built a movement. A government of the people, by the people, for the people. We showed that in a battle between the money and the many, that the many really can win," he said.

Alex Shami, who had just voted Tuesday evening, told The New Arab that he voted for El-Sayed because "he seems different than the people that are already in the Senate. He seems like someone who will be a change."

"He seems very authentic, he doesn’t seem like he’s about the money. He's someone who really wants to make a difference. He brings an Obama-type thing. He gets us," he added.

After the polls closed, community leaders held a dinner and election watch party at Byblos, a local banquet hall. There, city candidates were joined by their families, as people gathered to watch the election results come in.

Candidates took turns making speeches, celebrating a historic day–even before most of the election results had been called.

"This community showed the world what we can do when we stand united and want a change. We should all be proud of the showing we’ve displayed today. The entire country was watching our community, and our community put on a show," Amir Makled, a candidate for the University of Michigan Regents, told a cheering crowd. "Today was a historic day for our community."

Tuesday night's celebrations, even as the votes were still being counted, come after a hard-fought campaign by El-Sayed, who faced months of racist attack ads in addition to a last-moment endorsement by his former primary opponent Haley Stevens, deciding on Sunday to back Republican Mike Rogers. The move largely served to galvanise El-Sayed’s supporters.

Abdullah Hammoud, the mayor of Dearborn, the first Arab American to lead the city, took to the stage

"For the last year, we have heard how individuals seeking political expediency wish that their municipalities would be nothing like the city of Dearborn. Let me tell you something about the city of Dearborn. The city of Dearborn is on track to have the highest voter turnout in city history," he said.

"And that is what happens when we have candidates who are seeking office want to build community with one another, who want to invite this community to the table, treat us with respect, see us for the human beings that we are," he said.

Instead, he said, this election showed what happens when a politician runs on a "platform of consciousness—one that opposes sending millions of dollars to governments to drop bombs on women and children and men and schools. And would rather spend millions of dollars to build up our schools, our children, our families."

"Let it be known that the city of Dearborn will serve as an example of one of the greatest democracies in our country," he said.