This week, the historically red states of Mississippi and Alaska saw two Senate seats turn blue, wrapping up a tsunami of Democratic wins for the US midterms that few predicted.

On Wednesday, the Associated Press called the Mississippi Senate race for Scott Colom, and as of Friday morning, Mary Peltola has continued her lead in Alaska. (There are still around 12 close House races that have not yet been called.)

The blue wave–or tsunami, as many have called it–extended to multiple historically red states and districts, including Texas, South Carolina, Kansas and Iowa.

This took place amid growing discontent over the increasingly high cost of living; government and corporate corruption; and foreign wars that many people have tied to lack of funding for domestic services, such as education and healthcare.

It also followed two years of conservative-led redistricting policies in multiple states intended to favour Republicans in elections. In response, Democrats went to the polls in droves, mobilised by grassroots campaigning.

Though the wins for Democrats were part of a national trend, the candidates’ campaigns were distinctly local.

“In Mississippi, Scott Colom, the winning candidate was able to make use of the longstanding civil rights movement, and he recalled great civil rights icons. He began his celebratory speech by saying he saw his campaign as a prayer,” David Frank, professor of rhetoric and political communication at the University of Oregon, told The New Arab.

In Alaska, as a Native American, Mary Peltola was able to appeal to Native values and traditional Alaska values. These elections are quite local,” he said.

As the results settle in, many Democrats from across the party’s spectrum are seeing an opportunity for new Senate leadership, viewing longtime party leader Chuck Schumer as ineffective and outdated for a new class of senators with no time to waste in implementing new policies.

Almost immediately following the election results, frustrated Democratic voters began circulating petitions to urging for new Senate leadership. One of the top names proposed was Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, known for his advocacy against ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) illegal detentions and in support of Palestinian human rights.

On Thursday, Van Hollen, possibly in response to calls from constituents, announced his plans to challenge Schumer for Senate Majority Speaker.

"In this election, Americans called on us to unrig an economy rigged against working people & fueled by political corruption. To deliver, we need new leadership. This isn’t about one person – it's about answering that call," Van Hollen said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "That's why I’m running for Senate Majority Leader." Days earlier, he said he was in "listening mode" about running for the position.

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, an Independent who caucuses with the Democrats, quickly gave his support to Van Hollen. He had already said he would support him if he chose to run.

Despite this new challenge, Schumer is widely expected to continue as the official leader of the Senate Democrats. Several have already endorsed him. However, in this new political climate, he could face a serious challenge.