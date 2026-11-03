Once the Israeli army announced the end of its 11-day military attack on the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, dozens of Palestinian families rushed back to their homes on Monday, hoping to resume their lives after days away.

But their joy soon turned to shock as they found smashed doors, damaged furniture and belongings scattered across their houses.

In al-Jalda, Deir Bahha and Khallat al-Maghariba, Palestinian families faced the difficult task of assessing what had been damaged or taken from their homes by Israeli forces.

Speaking to The New Arab, several residents said money, gold jewellery and household items, including children's toys and piggy banks, were missing from their homes.

Sari al-Natsheh, a resident of Al-Jalda, was among those who found their homes damaged. After 11 days away, he was heartbroken when he opened his front door.

"When I returned home and opened the door, I couldn't believe what I was seeing," he told TNA. "I had hoped to find everything as I had left it, but instead, I found destruction everywhere. I was happy to be home, but my heart broke when I saw what had happened."

He said his house was the result of years of hard work by his family.

"My family and I spent years building and furnishing this house. Every corner holds a memory, and we worked hard to buy every piece of furniture. It felt as if years of my life had been destroyed before my eyes," he added.

Al-Natsheh said Israeli soldiers forced his family to leave at gunpoint during the night, despite his difficulty walking and his need for a cane.

He added the days away from home were difficult, but they never gave up hope of returning.

Sulaiman Abu Turk, who left with his family at the start of the Israeli military operation, also found his house badly damaged. The doors had been smashed, much of the furniture destroyed, and dirt and debris covered the rooms.

The family now has to clean the house and repair the damage before they can return to their normal routine.

"I had feared losing my home forever, especially after seeing what happened to families in Gaza, many of whom lost their homes and have been unable to return," he told TNA.

"What happened in Gaza made us realise that we could also lose our homes forever," he said. "That is why we are simply glad to be back, even if our homes are damaged."

Local businesses were also affected, as many shops were forced to close during the military operation.

Rajeh Banat, a supermarket owner, also found his shop looted, with electrical appliances and refrigerators among the damaged items.

"The supermarket was my family's only source of income," he told TNA.

After losing business during the operation, he now faces the additional costs of repairing the shop and replacing missing goods.

"Who will compensate us for these losses? Who will help us get back on our feet after all this destruction?" he asked. "Israel wants to uproot us from our land, but we will never leave, no matter what happens."

Hebron counts its losses

Hebron Governor Khaled Dudin announced that Israeli forces had withdrawn from the neighbourhoods they had raided, allowing displaced residents to return to their homes.

He said that local authorities have begun assessing the damage and identifying residents' needs.

"As soon as the occupation forces withdrew, we began helping residents return to their homes and assessing the losses, with the aim of providing compensation within the limits of our available resources," he added.

Hebron Mayor Yousef al-Jabari said daily life was gradually returning to normal following the withdrawal.

According to al-Jabari, students had begun returning to schools and universities, while municipal crews were clearing rubble, reopening roads and documenting damage in preparation for rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts.

According to data from the Support and Relief Committee in Hebron Governorate, around 537 families, comprising nearly 3,300 people, were forced to leave their homes during the operation.

The total number of people affected is estimated at approximately 5,000, while around 750 families remain displaced or continue to face the consequences of the siege and closures.

The economic impact has also been substantial. Abdo Idris, head of the Hebron Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said direct daily economic losses had exceeded approximately US$3.8 million while infrastructure damage was estimated at more than six million shekels.

He said 327 commercial shops and establishments had been completely closed, 15 facilities had been destroyed, and around 1,350 people had lost their livelihoods as a result of the siege and disruption of commercial activity.

The Israeli military operation also disrupted education for approximately 262,000 students across 589 schools in Hebron Governorate over the past week, according to governorate data.

Operation ends, but threat of further incursions remains

The Israeli army launched its operation in Hebron following a shooting incident on 23 October, in which two Israeli soldiers were killed.

According to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, the operation involved the Duvdevan, Maglan and Paratroopers units, the Givati Brigade's reconnaissance unit and Border Police forces.

It was conducted based on intelligence provided by the Shin Bet and under the command of the Judea Brigade and the 98th Division, the newspaper claimed.

The newspaper claimed that Israeli forces searched hundreds of locations, detained and interrogated dozens of Palestinians, seized weapons and military equipment, and sealed an underground cavity they claimed to have discovered.

However, the announcement of the operation's conclusion does not necessarily mean an end to the military threats facing Hebron and its residents, according to Ramallah-based political analyst Ahmed Rafiq Awad.

"The withdrawal marked the end of one military phase rather than a change in Israel's broader policy towards Palestinian cities in the occupied West Bank," he told TNA.

"The operation should be viewed within the context of a series of Israeli military actions targeting West Bank cities and villages in recent months, rather than as an isolated incident," he said.

"Similar operations could be repeated in Hebron or elsewhere, depending on Israel's security and political calculations," he added.

He explained that the 11-day attack may also have served to test the scale of Palestinian and international reactions to prolonged Israeli military operations and assess their potential impact on the Israeli government's decisions.

He warned that the absence of effective international deterrence could encourage Israel to continue such attacks and potentially expand them to other parts of the occupied West Bank.

The end of the operation, he added, offers no guarantees against further incursions or the imposition of new military measures on the city.

For the families returning to Hebron, the withdrawal has brought an end to days of displacement but opened another difficult chapter: cleaning their homes, repairing what has been damaged and trying to recover their livelihoods.