Hamas called on mediators on Saturday to compel Israel to fulfil its obligations under the ceasefire agreement and allow shelter materials and equipment into the enclave amid a storm and extreme weather conditions.

The demand comes as scores of tents were flooded overnight by a storm and heavy rainfall, and as damaged buildings from Israel bombardment are prone to collapsing

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said that the enclave’s Civil Defence teams had noted that entire displacement camps had been flooded all around the Strip.

“The catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza and the suffering of civilians and those that have drowned due to the tragic conditions represents a moral stain of the international community. The world has been unable to compel the Zionist occupation to lift its siege on Gaza,” he said.

“The responsibility for this humanitarian catastrophe lies not only with the Zionist enemy but also with the relevant international bodies, including the so-called Peace and Security Council and it’s representative Nikolay Mladenov, who has failed to fulfil his role in ensuring the entry of humanitarian aid into the enclave,” he added.

He went on to demand that mediators work to force Israel into allowing aid into Gaza daily through land crossings.

“The most important aid is the entry of sufficient shelter materials that would help alleviate the ongoing suffering of our people,” he said.

He also urged the Arab League to take urgent action to prevent Gaza from falling even further into a humanitarian catastrophe.

Since Friday evening, Gaza has been hit with heavy rain and strong winds which have exacerbated the suffering of much of the population, who have been displaced at least once since the start of Israel’s offensive in 2023.

According to data from Gaza’s government media office, over 2.25 million displaced people in Gaza are living in dire conditions.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs also said on 15 October that around 950,000 displaced people were living in areas at medium to high risk of flooding, and 400,000 were in areas of high risk.