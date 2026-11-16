A notorious anti-Islam and pro-Israel anon account on X has gone silent on the social media platform, following a report mapping out its activities and alleged instigation of online pile-ons.

Habibi_UK, which has been active on X and its predecessor Twitter since April 2015, frequently posted content attacking pro-Palestine activists, public figures who have spoken out against Israel's actions, and Muslims in Britain.

The account has frequently labelled Muslim public figures, including elected MPs, as "Islamists", accused pro-Palestine groups and figures of antisemitism, and branded Holocaust survivor Stephen Kapos — known for his Palestine activism — as a "Jewish fig leaf" and "token Jew".

It is unknown who is behind the account, which uses an image of Tudor monarch Elizabeth I as its avatar. A six-month investigative report by The Byline Times released last week, however, has indicated that the person or persons behind the account will be identified.

According to the report, the email used to register the X account carries a "harryblog” marker, a reference to the right-wing British Zionist website Harry's Place.

The Habibi_UK account, which has made over 40,000 posts since 2015, has not posted since Thursday, the same day that the Byline report was released.

The report maps out the Habibi_UK account's involvement in online pile-ons against public figures, focusing most notably on the attacks against former footballer and BBC pundit Gary Lineker, and photographer and entrepreneur Misan Harriman over their criticism of Israel's war on Gaza.

Harriman was targeted by the account in May 2025 over his photography of a protest in London calling for an arms embargo on Israel.

“How to be gross, by Misan Harriman, Chair of the Southbank Centre,” the Habibi_UK account posted, referencing Harriman's role and workplace.

Harriman was also later the subject of posts by several pro-Israel individuals, including the Jewish Leadership Council's General Counsel David Toube and writer Heidi Bachram.

On 9 May, in the aftermath of far-right Reform UK taking 677 local council seats, Harriman said on social media that his first thoughts were Susan Sontag's reflections on the holocaust.

“She said when thinking about the Holocaust, 10 per cent of people in any population are cruel no matter what, and 10 per cent is merciful no matter what and the other — this is important — the other remaining 80 per cent could be moved in either direction.”

According to Byline, Bachram later reposted a clipped version of Harriman's video, saying: “He compares it to the Holocaust. This is truly DISGUSTING.”

Pressure on Harriman intensified, with further calls for his resignation from pro-Israel figures and anon accounts. In the coming days, 56 press items were published about Harriman and the alleged antisemitism furore by The Telegraph, The Times and The Daily Mail. On June 24, Harriman announced he would be leaving his post at the Southbank Centre in the autumn of 2025.

In its investigation, Byline highlighted that the sequence of events "is not proof" of a coordinated attack.

"They do not, on their own, make a plan," the report says.

The report's publication has prompted several figures previously targeted by the Habibi account to call for legal action.

"I have been tweeted about by @habibi_uk at least 20 times. Following legal consultation, a number of those tweets are deemed defamatory and libellous. I await the revelation of their identity so libel can be pursued," wrote former Labour Party National Executive Committee member and current Green Party activist Mish Rahman on X.

Green leader Zack Polanski also weighed in, saying: "It's important the relationship between anonymous accounts, our media and funded organisations is transparent."

Birmingham Perry Barr MP Ayoub Khan, who is mentioned by accounts in the "network" associated with the Habibi_UK account 49 times, urged the Metropolitan Police to look into the matter.

Byline is expected to release further findings later this week, as the Habibi_UK account continues its social media silence since the initial report's release.