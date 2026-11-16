Guterres urges legally binding restrictions on 'killer robots' and autonomous weapons

Talks begin in Geneva this week on possible controls and legally-binding legislation relating to autonomous weapons.
World
2 min read
The New Arab Staff
16 November, 2026
Guterres urged members of the conference to 'seize the moment' and produce legally-binding restrictions [Getty]

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged a legally binding agreement on autonomous weapons, calling for "clear prohibitions and restrictions" at the seventh Review Conference of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons in Geneva.

Guterres' remarks come as a week of debates on autonomous weapons begins at the UN, with representatives discussing possible regulations on killer robots and drones that are reshaping the way conflicts are fought around the world.

"New technologies, including autonomous weapon systems, present new humanitarian, legal, ethical and security challenges," Guterres said.

"I urge you to seize this moment. Take action to prevent the use and spread of these merciless weapons," he added.

The secretary-general's comments follow similar words by UN human rights chief Volker Turk on Friday.

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“A machine must never have the power to decide whether a human being survives or dies," Turk said.

Human Rights Watch has warned that a failure to deliver in Geneva would leave civilians "dangerously exposed".

While rights groups and key public figures, including Pope Leo XIV, have advocated for controls on autonomous weapons, several states with advanced capabilities in the field have sought to fend off regulation.

The UN General Assembly voted by 163 votes in October to adopt a resolution calling for negotiations on rules regarding autonomous weapons.

The United States, Russia, Belarus, Israel and North Korea voted against it, while nine others abstained.

Israel has already deployed robotic dogs in Gaza and, according to recent reporting, incorporated them into a robotic combat team in southern Lebanon alongside armed drones and unmanned vehicles.

Separately, the Foundation Future Industries, a US robotics start-up backed by Eric Trump, has told the Financial Times it was in talks to supply Israel with up to 1,000 Phantom MK-1 humanoid robots for operations in Gaza’s tunnels, potentially including combat.

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