Ghalibaf says Iran seeks deal after Rubio downplays war

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Here are the key updates:

Iran's lead negotiator Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf said that Iran's priority was peace and that the status of Hormuz would be determined by a seven-point plan proposed by Tehran.



Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei threatened US bases in Europe if the US launched new attacks on Iran from those bases.



Yemen's Houthis are continuing to fire drones and missiles at Saudi Arabia, with the Saudi-led coalition announcing it has intercepted and destroyed several today.



And so we continue our live coverage of the day...