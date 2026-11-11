Ghalibaf says Iran seeks deal after Rubio downplays war

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The New Arab Staff
11 November, 2026
Last Update
11 November, 2026 20:19 PM

Welcome,

Here are the key updates:

  • Iran's lead negotiator Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf said that Iran's priority was peace and that the status of Hormuz would be determined by a seven-point plan proposed by Tehran.
     
  • Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei threatened US bases in Europe if the US launched new attacks on Iran from those bases.
     
  • Yemen's Houthis are continuing to fire drones and missiles at Saudi Arabia, with the Saudi-led coalition announcing it has intercepted and destroyed several today.


And so we continue our live coverage of the day...

Eisenkot urges Netanyahu to exercise 'prudence' on security
8:18 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Israeli prime ministerial hopeful Gadi Eisenkot called on Wednesday for caretaker premier Benjamin Netanyahu to "show restraint and prudence" regarding security decisions, in an apparent reference to potential renewed attacks on Iran.

On the campaign trail during the country's recent elections, Netanyahu had stoked fears of a nuclear-armed Iran and called for toppling its government, with Eisenkot warning his rival against using military action as a means to ensure his political survival.

Without mentioning Iran by name, Eisenkot said in a letter to Netanyahu, which he shared on X, that "the use of security forces in the absence of a direct and immediate threat... could have disastrous consequences for Israeli democracy and for citizens' trust".

He called on the premier to "show restraint and prudence in the face of dangerous initiatives that can wait until the swearing-in of a new government".

At the inauguration of Israel's new parliament on Tuesday, Netanyahu had referred in a speech to the "existential threat" posed by Tehran, which he said was seeking to reconstitute its nuclear programme.

Yemen security sources report explosions in Aden
7:38 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Two Yemeni security sources reported explosions on Wednesday in Aden, the seat of the country's internationally recognised government, attributing them to missile strikes on anti-Houthi coalition targets.

The sources told AFP that two missiles had targeted a camp of the Saudi-led coalition in Aden's west, while a third missile targeted another camp in the centre of the city, which was attacked several times last month by the Houthis.

Yemen's Houthis say they attacked pumping station in Yanbu
6:58 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Yemen's Houthi forces attacked a pumping station in the Saudi Red Sea city of Yanbu with a drone, the group's military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a statement.

He also rejected an accusation by the Saudi-led coalition that a drone had been intercepted over the holy Islamic city of Mecca, saying that Houthi operations targeted Saudi oil facilities and military bases.

Erdogan calls Gaza an 'ecocide' at UN climate summit
6:33 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday called for the world to recognize the environmental impacts of Israel's war on Gaza and asked the Israeli government to grant more aid access to the Palestinian territory.

Erdogan was speaking at the UN climate summit, known as COP31, in Antalya, Turkey.

"What has taken place in Gaza is not only a genocide, but it is also an ecocide," Erdogan said to applause by world leaders and other climate envoys.

A UN-backed panel of independent experts concluded last year that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza. Israel vehemently denies the allegations and has accused the panel of antisemitism.

"Centuries old olive trees have been cut down. The soil and water have been polluted in Gaza, and cities in Gaza have been turned into enormous piles of rubble," Erdogan said. "With Gaza's destroyed infrastructure, compounded by torrential rain and by flooding, tens of thousands of tents and shelters have been inundated."

Iran attacks shipping navigation systems in Oman's Didamar
6:04 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Iran has attacked ship navigation systems on the Omani island of Didamar in the Strait of Hormuz, three sources with knowledge of the matter confirmed, showing Tehran's ability to target infrastructure used to restore Gulf oil flows.

The three sources did not provide a damage assessment and Reuters could not determine independently if any navigation systems were destroyed in the attacks that Tehran had claimed on Tuesday.

Gulf exporters have been increasingly using workarounds to increase oil flows via Hormuz, such as ship-to-ship transfers (STS) off the coast of Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

The US military has been aiding commercial vessels transiting the Strait after Iranian attacks disrupted traffic since the US-Israeli war on Iran began in late February.

The attacks on Didamar island would likely have limited impact on commercial shipping in the Strait, two other shipping sources and an additional maritime security source said. One said that was because other systems were in place elsewhere.

US Treasury chief relocates to base after Iran threat
5:31 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has relocated from his home in the Washington area to a military base "for his safety," an official source familiar with the situation confirmed Wednesday - amid threats linked to Iran.

Bessent is the third senior official in President Donald Trump's cabinet reported to have moved into military housing, following Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Bessent has spearheaded a US push to cripple Iran's economy since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran through a web of sanctions.

Bessent "will not be deterred by the Iranian regime's threats" and will continue implementing actions which are "collapsing Iran's economy," a Treasury spokesperson said.

US national intelligence chief Jay Clayton warned last month that Tehran has "substantially increased" its efforts to target Americans in the Middle East and beyond.

'Iron Gate' explained
5:25 PM
Yasser Manaa
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The United States has established a new task force aimed at disrupting Iranian weapons and technology supply routes through its land borders and the Caspian Sea, expanding Washington's efforts to restrict trade with Tehran alongside its ongoing naval blockade.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the creation of the "Iron Gate" task force on Saturday, saying it would target the movement of advanced weapons systems, dual-use technology and sanctioned materials into Iran, as well as financial flows Washington considers illicit.

President Donald Trump confirmed on Monday that the operation would continue alongside the naval blockade of Iranian ports, while Tehran announced discussions with Moscow over the new US measures.

But what is the "Iron Gate" task force?

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Tankers burn in the region despite hopes for de-escalation
5:22 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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 In the Strait of Hormuz, tankers are still ablaze, oil spills are washing ashore and drones and missiles strike infrastructure across the region, despite expectations of a de-escalation reflected in falling oil prices.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency reported on Wednesday another incident involving a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran said an oil tanker caught fire after hitting a naval mine.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the reports.

At least 10 ships were hit in the first 10 days of November, after 37 attacks in October, the highest monthly tally since the conflict began, according to data from the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

Videos posted on social media on Sunday and verified by Reuters showed a Navig8 tanker on fire near the coast of Oman. Iran claimed responsibility for hitting three tankers the same day for using "unauthorised routes" through the Strait of Hormuz.

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