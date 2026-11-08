The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states signed the General Agreement for the Gulf Railway project in Bahrain on Sunday, amid continued disruptions to transit routes due to the war in Iran.

The project, approved in 2009, aims to connect Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, the UAE, Kuwait, and Oman through a shared railway network, with aims to have the entire network operational by the end of 2030.

The signing ceremony took place at Bahrain's Al Riffa Al Zaher Palace, on the sidelines of the 30th meeting of the GCC Committee of Ministers of Transport and Communications.

The agreement was signed in the presence of GCC Secretary-General Jasem Albudaiwi and the transport ministers of the member states.

According to a statement, Albudaiwi said the General Agreement for the Gulf Railway Project represents an important step towards strengthening Gulf integration in the transport sector and regulating railway transportation across GCC countries.

He added that the agreement would support the operation of the Gulf Railway project, connecting all member states through a single, integrated regional network capable of interoperability. It would also strengthen connectivity and facilitate transportation between GCC countries.

Albudaiwi described the Gulf Railway project as “one of the strategic projects supporting Gulf integration".

He explained that the project would facilitate passenger and freight transport between member states, connect land transport networks with ports and logistics centres, and improve the efficiency and competitiveness of the Gulf transport sector.

He noted that “the rapid transformations taking place in the region and around the world, accompanied by disruptions to maritime routes and rising shipping and insurance costs, have underscored the strategic importance of the transport and logistics sector in supporting market stability and ensuring the continued movement of trade and essential services".

Albudaiwi praised the efforts of the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman during what he described as Iranian attacks, saying these efforts had helped provide alternative routes for the movement of goods and commodities and ensured the continuity of supply chains to other GCC countries.

He explained that the transport and storage sector in GCC countries recorded real growth of 5.7% in 2025, making it one of the fastest-growing non-oil economic activities.

The agreement establishes a framework for coordination between the member states and the Gulf Railway Authority, with the aim of overcoming obstacles and ensuring the technical and operational integration of the Gulf railway network.

The agreement has gained additional significance amid disruptions to maritime navigation in the region, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, and the challenges these pose to trade and the movement of goods.

Recent developments have demonstrated that reliance on a limited number of maritime routes leaves supply chains vulnerable to regional crises, increasing the need for more diversified and flexible transport alternatives.

In May of this year, the Director-General of the Gulf Railway Authority, Mohammed Al Shabrami, announced that the project's overall completion rate had exceeded 50%, with work continuing to ensure its completion according to the agreed timetable.

According to the Gulf Railway Authority, the network has been designed to accommodate passenger trains travelling at speeds of up to 200 kilometres per hour, while freight trains will operate at speeds ranging from 80 to 120 kilometres per hour.

The estimated total cost of the GCC railway project (the Gulf Railway) is approximately $15.4 billion to $16 billion for the core infrastructure.

The proposed route for the GCC railway network begins in Kuwait, passing through Saudi Arabia to Bahrain. Another section will connect Dammam to Qatar via the Salwa border crossing.

Doha will be connected to Bahrain through a bridge planned between the two countries. The network will also run from Saudi Arabia to Abu Dhabi and the UAE city of Al Ain, before continuing to Muscat via Sohar.