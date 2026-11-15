For Abu Adham al-Harazin, the olive harvest once meant gathering three generations beneath the trees, sharing food cooked over wood fires and taking home enough oil to sell, feed the family, and give to neighbours.

Now, the 70-year-old farmer lives in a tent, unable to reach the grove he spent his life tending in eastern Gaza City.

"We have reached a point where we cannot even afford a single litre of olive oil, which we once produced in large quantities and distributed among our relatives and neighbours," he told The New Arab.

Displaced from Shujaiya in October 2023, al-Harazin says he has been unable to return to his land or establish what remains of it. His family’s 14-dunum grove held around 400 olive trees and two wells. Alongside it were homes belonging to him and his four brothers, sheep and fields planted with vegetables.

"We never needed anyone’s help because the land provided for our needs and secured our family’s income," he said.

His story reflects more than a lost harvest. Across Gaza, destroyed orchards, inaccessible farmland, and damaged presses have dismantled livelihoods built over generations, leaving families unable to produce food they once shared freely.

A season beyond reach

Before the war, al-Harazin’s family produced more than 80 tins of olive oil each season. Harvest days brought grandparents, parents and grandchildren into the groves, where traditional songs accompanied the picking.

"Olive picking was never merely agricultural work or a season for collecting crops," he said. "It was a family and social occasion that we looked forward to every year."

For Mohammed al-Jadba, 31, those routines have also disappeared. His 19 dunums in Tal al-Zarqa, in Gaza City’s al-Tuffah neighbourhood, now lie beyond the so-called 'Yellow Line', in an area under Israeli military control.

The boundary has become a major obstacle to agricultural recovery. An FAO/UNOSAT assessment released in August found that only 3% of Gaza’s cropland remained both accessible and undamaged. Reduced access, rather than additional physical destruction, was the main reason agricultural land availability had declined since October 2025.

Al-Jadba learned farming from his father and grandfather. His family once produced more than 100 tins of oil a season.

"Today, we cannot produce even a single tin," he told The New Arab.

He now cultivates a much smaller plot, struggling without sufficient water or fertiliser. Even there, he says, gunfire from Israeli positions makes work dangerous.

"We work in the fields while hearing bullets whizzing over our heads, with no protection or security," he said.

Nevertheless, he has planted several trees, including olives.

"I do not want to lose my connection to the land or abandon what I inherited from my father and grandfather."

From orchards to idle presses

The collapse extends from individual farms to the machinery and businesses that turn their harvests into oil.

Louai Rajab, director of public relations at Gaza’s Ministry of Agriculture, told The New Arab that olive production had fallen from approximately 40,000 tonnes annually before the war to around 5,000 tonnes this season. Olive oil output had dropped from roughly 5,000 tonnes to 700 tonnes.

Only about 150,000 productive olive trees remain, he said, compared with an estimated two million before the war. The distinction matters: trees that are inaccessible or no longer productive do not necessarily represent trees confirmed destroyed.

Rajab said just seven of Gaza’s roughly 40 pre-war olive presses are functioning, all partially.

Nasser Ouda’s business is among those struggling to continue. The owner of Ouda Group said his company recovered one production line from beneath the rubble, out of seven previously operating, and relocated its press to al-Zawayda in central Gaza.

"We are currently operating at around 15 per cent of our previous production capacity," he told The New Arab.

Before the war, the company produced and marketed locally sourced olive oil, including exports to Gulf countries. Ouda says it now imports around 60% of its oil requirements.

Running the remaining machinery brings further costs. With electricity unavailable, the business depends on generators requiring fuel, lubricants and maintenance.

"Keeping the remaining facilities operational has become a daily struggle," he said.

The FAO has likewise warned that shortages of seeds, fertilisers, irrigation equipment and fuel, alongside restrictions on agricultural imports, are preventing farmers from restoring production.

Winter brings another threat

For families who have lost both their farms and homes, the approaching winter adds another layer of insecurity.

Al-Harazin describes his tent as offering no protection from winter cold or summer heat. His account comes as heavy rains have flooded displacement sites across Gaza, damaging shelters and belongings.

In its 13 November update, the UN humanitarian office, OCHA, said preliminary alerts indicated that roughly 226,000 people have been affected by rain between 6 and 9 November, with more than 40,000 shelters damaged.

The rain has also disrupted small-scale efforts to grow food. OCHA reported waterlogged gardens and poor drainage, with at least four partner-supported home gardens confirmed damaged. The wider extent of agricultural losses remained under assessment.

Rajab said autumn planting was particularly important because it relied on rainfall. Yet farmers faced shortages of supplies, damaged water infrastructure and pests they lacked pesticides to control.

'We will pass this heritage on'

Al-Jadba remembers harvest days beginning at dawn and ending at the press late at night. Exhaustion mattered little when the family could watch its work become oil.

Al-Harazin remembers the generosity the harvest made possible.

"We ate from it, sold the surplus, and gave olive oil to our neighbours and relatives," he said.

Those memories are also reasons to continue. For Ouda, rebuilding the sector means preserving something that cannot be measured only in tonnes or production lines.

"The olive tree is part of our memory and history, and we will pass this heritage on to our children and grandchildren," he said.

"Trees and facilities may be destroyed, and we may lose entire agricultural seasons, but we will never abandon olive cultivation or our connection to this land."