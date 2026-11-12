Amid hunger, displacement, fear and loss, Palestinian female journalists in Gaza have documented Israel's genocidal war while living through its horrors with their families.

Their experiences were discussed at the eighth edition of a conference titled "Palestinian Women Journalists Speak Up: Testimonies from within a Genocide", organised by Filastiniyat in Gaza on Wednesday, with online participation and a parallel session in Cairo.

Wafaa Abdul Rahman, director-general of Filastiniyat, said the conference provided a space for journalists to share their experiences and discuss the war's impact on their lives and mental health. Psychological support sessions were also held before the testimonies, she said, to help participants recount what they had experienced without being forced to relive their trauma.

She said the conference aimed to turn the testimonies into practical steps to protect Palestinian journalists, support their work and strengthen international solidarity.

Israel's genocidal war brought repeated displacement across the Gaza Strip for Amal Habib.

She moved from the north to the south before returning to different parts of Gaza City, having initially refused to leave her home.

During the conference, Habib recalled that hunger and constant fear for her children's safety were among the hardest experiences she faced.

"One day, when we were forced to flee our home, my family and I reached the headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in Gaza City, where we faced living conditions I had never imagined experiencing," she said.

"We had no water. We spent several days without it, which forced me, for the first time in my life, to perform tayammum, the Islamic practice of ritual purification using clean earth or dust when water is unavailable, instead of the usual ablution before prayer," she recalled.

As other mothers in Gaza, Habib constantly feared for her children's safety while trying to continue her work as a journalist.

"I was terrified for my children and myself. But I also had to continue documenting other people's stories to tell the outside world what was happening in Gaza," she said.

Habib tried to hide her emotions and appear strong while reporting. But when she was alone, she often broke down in tears.

The experience continues to affect her. She says she can no longer hold back her tears as she once did. Alongside her personal suffering, she carries the emotional weight of the stories she documented and the people whose pain she witnessed. Fear and anxiety, she added, remain part of her daily life.

Similar to Habib, journalist Nour Al-Swerki struggled to balance her responsibilities as a mother with the demands of her work during the war. She lost her home and was displaced several times as Israeli attacks forced families across Gaza to flee.

For Al-Swerki, displacement was not only a personal ordeal but also a challenge that followed her into the field. While trying to secure a safe place for her family, she had to make difficult decisions about continuing her work, often torn between her responsibilities at home and her commitment to documenting the war.

One of the most painful decisions was sending her two children outside Gaza to protect them from the escalating danger. Their departure offered some reassurance about their safety, but left her struggling with the pain of separation while continuing to report from a place where her own life remained at risk.

"Being separated from my children was one of the hardest decisions I had to make. I wanted to protect them from the dangers of the war, but I had to remain in Gaza and continue my work. I was constantly worried about them, while they were also worried about what might happen to me," she said.

The killing of Palestinian journalist Mariam Abu Daqqa, who had also sent her child outside Gaza, made Al-Swerki's fears even more personal. She began to imagine the possibility of being killed while reporting, leaving her children far away and without the chance to say goodbye.

"When Mariam was killed, I immediately thought about my own children. I feared that I could meet the same fate and that my children would be left without even having the chance to say goodbye to me," al-Swerki described.

Despite the personal losses and risks, al-Swerki takes pride in the work of Palestinian journalists who continued reporting throughout the war, often while enduring the same conditions they were documenting.

"We did everything we could to show the world what was happening in Gaza, but I believe that what people see outside represents less than 20 per cent of the actual suffering. There is so much that cameras cannot capture and words cannot fully describe," she said.

Their testimonies reveal the contradiction at the heart of their work. Female journalists are expected to remain composed, report accurately and document the suffering of others, even as they struggle to protect their own families, cope with personal losses and process the psychological consequences of living under constant bombardment.

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Female journalists among those targeted

These experiences are part of a wider pattern of losses suffered by the Palestinian journalistic community during Israel's war on Gaza.

Speaking at the conference, Tahseen Al-Astal, deputy head of the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, said Israeli forces had killed 265 Palestinian journalists, including 47 female journalists.

He added that more than 85 per cent of the female journalists killed had died alongside members of their families, including their husbands, children and parents.

Al-Astal stressed that the continued Israeli restriction on foreign journalists entering Gaza, alongside the killing of Palestinian media workers, reflected an attempt to carry out attacks away from independent media scrutiny and restrict the international reach of the Palestinian narrative.

The targeting of female journalists has also deprived Palestinian media of voices that played an important role in covering the experiences of women, children, wounded people and displaced families. Their reporting brought attention to the particular humanitarian consequences of the war for these groups.

When female journalists were killed alongside their families, those who would otherwise have continued documenting the atrocities become victims themselves.

The consequences extend beyond the immediate loss of lives, leaving families and colleagues traumatised and depriving the media sector of experienced professionals, many of whom had academic qualifications and specialised expertise.

How can journalists protect themselves during a genocide?

Sami Abu Salem, a journalist and trainer in the psychological and physical safety of media professionals, said Palestinian journalists in Gaza faced unprecedented dangers, often struggling to apply basic safety measures while enduring the same hunger, displacement and bombardment they were documenting.

He questioned how journalists could report on hunger while starving, document displacement while being displaced, or support others psychologically while struggling with their own trauma and having no opportunity to recover.

Abu Salem added that conventional protective equipment, including helmets and body armour, could not guarantee journalists' safety amid the scale of Israeli attacks.

He stressed that ending the Israeli aggression was essential for recovery, which would take years given the extensive destruction and psychological consequences of the war. Gaza, he added, would not return to what it was before, as the war had left deep scars on people's lives and mental well-being.

For Gaza's female journalists, the consequences of Israel's war have not disappeared with the present respite. Memories of hunger, loss and fear remain, while many continue to struggle with the psychological burden of experiences they were expected to document even as they endured them.