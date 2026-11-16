In Gaza, Israel's genocidal war and restrictions on medical supplies have made managing diabetes a daily struggle, with patients facing medicine shortages, poor healthcare services and displacement.

Around 71,000 people in Gaza have diabetes, including 3,500 with type 1 diabetes, according to a study published in a World Health Organisation-affiliated journal.

Many struggle to obtain insulin, blood glucose monitors and testing strips, while poor nutrition, displacement and frequent power cuts make managing the disease even harder.

In Gaza City, Mohammed al-Araishi watched his brother's health deteriorate as diabetes has caused a series of serious complications.

"His condition worsened because he could not get the medicines and medical care he needed. Doctors had to amputate one of his right toes," he told The New Arab. "He lost sight in his right eye, while his vision in the left eye also deteriorated. Eventually, his leg was amputated, and he subsequently developed kidney failure."

The family continues to struggle to obtain the treatment his brother needs as his condition worsens.

"He has lost parts of his body one after another," al-Araishi says, describing the family's anguish and their struggle to secure continuous treatment.

Displacement worsens diabetes care

The consequences of Israel's ongoing genocidal war acutely impacted diabetic patients in Gaza, who struggle to find medication and manage their illness in difficult living conditions.

Many live in overcrowded displacement camps and tents with poor sanitation, putting them at greater risk of infections, especially those with foot problems and wounds that require regular care.

In a tent in Gaza City, Abu Adam Sarsour, who has diabetes, struggles to manage his condition.

"There is dust everywhere, flies are constantly around us, and we have no proper sanitation," Sarsour told The New Arab. "Our food is covered with flies before we can eat it. We cannot keep our surroundings clean or protect ourselves from these conditions."

He described how these conditions make it difficult for diabetic patients to take proper care of their health.

"We need clean surroundings, suitable food and regular medical care, but none of these is easy to find in displacement camps," he said.

Many displaced families rely on charity kitchens for food, leaving diabetic patients with little choice over their meals or the ability to follow a diet that helps control blood sugar.

Storing insulin is another challenge, as frequent power cuts and the lack of refrigerators make it difficult to keep the medicine at the right temperature.

Missing doses or using improperly stored insulin can cause dangerous changes in blood sugar levels, leading to serious complications such as diabetic ketoacidosis or a coma.

Patients with type 1 diabetes face greater risks because they depend on insulin to survive. Shortages have left some unable to obtain their medication or forced to use alternatives that may not be suitable for their condition.

Thousands of lives under threat

Mohammed Abu Afash, director of medical relief in Gaza, told TNA that the health situation is deteriorating as diagnostic and treatment services continue to decline, particularly for patients with chronic illnesses.

"More than 350,000 people in Gaza suffer from chronic diseases and need continuous medical care, including more than 100,000 diabetes patients," Abu Afash said. "The situation has worsened because of the collapse of healthcare services during the war and Israel's restrictions on the entry of essential medicines and medical supplies. This has left our health system with very limited resources."

He said medicine shortages had forced many health services to stop operating and made it harder for patients to get regular check-ups and medical tests.

"Diabetic patients, especially those with type 1 diabetes, face serious risks when insulin is unavailable. Some have been forced to use expired medicines or go without treatment because insulin is often unavailable in hospitals, health centres and private pharmacies," he explained.

He warned that uncontrolled blood sugar levels could lead to serious complications, including diabetic comas that put patients' lives at risk.

"The lack of treatment and regular medical care has also increased complications affecting patients' eyes, kidneys and feet. More than 4,000 patients need urgent eye treatment or surgery, while others suffer from diabetic foot problems that could lead to amputation," he added.

He stressed that many of these complications could have been prevented if patients had access to essential medicines and regular medical care.

Children with diabetes are also facing serious risks because of insulin shortages, according to Jalal Al-Barawi, a specialist in paediatric endocrinology and diabetes at Al-Rantisi Hospital in Gaza.

"Hospitals have received increasing numbers of enquiries from parents struggling to find treatment for their children. We are also receiving children with dangerously high blood sugar levels and serious complications," he told TNA.

One of the most dangerous complications is diabetic ketoacidosis, which requires immediate hospital treatment.

Al-Barawi said intensive care units in several hospitals had received children suffering from the condition, while the Ministry of Health's warehouses were running critically low on the insulin needed to treat them.

Medical initiatives offer limited relief

With thousands of diabetic patients struggling to access treatment, health organisations in Gaza are seeking to provide support amid a worsening health crisis, marked by severe medicine shortages and the deterioration of the healthcare system.

As the world marked World Diabetes Day on 14 November, the Juzoor Foundation for Health and Social Development, in cooperation with the Bank of Palestine, announced plans to launch an initiative on 19 November under the theme "A Healthy Life Begins with a Single Step".

The campaign will target around 1,000 people through five of the foundation's clinics across the Gaza Strip, according to the organisers.

The initiative will include blood glucose and blood pressure screenings, medical consultations and awareness sessions on healthy nutrition and the importance of adhering to treatment.

It will also provide 1,000 food parcels tailored to the needs of people with diabetes, along with essential medicines and blood glucose monitoring devices. In addition, 100 first-aid kits for diabetic foot care will be distributed.

Juzoor director Omaiya Khammash said the initiative aims to strengthen cooperation between health organisations and the private sector while extending support to vulnerable patients in Gaza.

Mahmoud Al-Shawa, general manager of the Bank of Palestine, said the bank's partnership with Juzoor, now in its eighth consecutive year, reflects its commitment to supporting the Palestinian health sector, particularly amid the severe challenges facing Gaza.

However, such initiatives remain limited in scope compared with the needs of thousands of patients who struggle to obtain essential medicines and regular medical care under Israel's daily attacks.